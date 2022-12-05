Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map leaked by data miners

Primarily based on current leaks from information miners, Name of Obligation: Warzone 2 is reportedly getting a Resurgence map. A picture of the map has been making rounds just lately, with leakers claiming that it is the upcoming Resurgence map. Customers who shared the picture acquired DMCA notices. with their posts being eliminated.

Whereas Warzone 2 did not arrive with any Resurgence maps, present developments have led the Name of Obligation neighborhood to consider that maps like these can be making their method into the sport quickly.

All the things that followers have to know in regards to the leaked Warzone 2 Resurgence map

Lately, a Reddit consumer posted a picture of the leaked Warzone 2 Resurgence map on the CODWarzone subreddit. It was an image of a small map with completely different areas marked on it. These areas included Greenhouse, Flats, Energy Plant, Water Therapy, Residential, Shipwreck, Citadel, City Middle, Industrial Ruins, Port, and Seashore Membership.

Compared to earlier Resurgence maps, this map is much smaller in scale and is reportedly acknowledged to help DMZ and Floor Struggle (24v24) as properly. Primarily based on the leaked picture, this map will accommodate a complete of fifty gamers.

The unique Warzone featured two Resurgence maps, Fortune’s Preserve and Rebirth Island. Each of those maps had been fan favorites and had been tremendously loved by the neighborhood. Nonetheless, with the discharge of WZ2, each maps had been faraway from the unique title, with it being renamed Name of Obligation: Warzone Caldera.

The leaked picture was shortly picked up by quite a few neighborhood members and shared extensively. Sadly, it was taken down shortly after, with many gamers questioning its authenticity.

Whereas it stays to be seen if these rumors maintain true, followers are speculating that the leaks are probably actual, which is why customers sharing this map have acquired DMCA notices. Beforehand, it was rumored that Resurgence maps can be part of the sequel, however there have been no official sources confirming these statements.

Resurgence maps had been launched to the Name of Obligation collection with the unique Warzone. These had been smaller maps, permitting infinite respawns till very late within the recreation so long as the participant’s teammates had been alive. This allowed for intense close-quarter fight, the place weapons reminiscent of SMGs and Shotguns shone.

That is all there’s to find out about Warzone 2’s Resurgence map leaks. The current leak may need shed some mild on the way forward for Activision’s latest battle royale, with followers now eagerly awaiting official affirmation.

Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, together with the latter’s DMZ mode, at the moment are reside for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X/S, and PlayStation 5.



