Warzone 2’s Launch Trailer Is Peak ‘Call Of Duty’ And It’s Absolutely Terrific

Online game trailers typically use questionable track selections. Or generally good songs which can be weirdly built-in into the trailer—like The Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet With Butterfly Wings within the Fashionable Warfare II / Warzone 2 trailer earlier this 12 months. Nice track, poor implementation into the trailer.

However I can say with confidence that the usage of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Chook on this Warzone 2 is definitely a factor of perfection (so far as online game trailers go, that’s). It’s timed completely from the opening notes, too, the vocals kicking in on the actual second the Operator leaps out of the helicopter.

It’s simply the proper stage of drama and rock and roll, they usually’ve lower the track right down to the precise proper components to accompany the motion. That is the way you make a online game trailer. It exhibits off the gameplay, the map, the brand new mechanics, the automobiles, the weapons, the explosions, all of the motion. It’s approach over-the-top and it seems like depraved enjoyable. If this doesn’t hype you for Warzone 2 nothing will.

I’m additionally impressed by the innovation and gameplay adjustments right here. In simply two-and-a-half years, this recreation has advanced and adjusted up its system way over many of the competitors. I simply want it was launching with some smaller maps additionally.

I’ve been taking part in Fashionable Warfare II just about day by day because it launched on October twenty eighth and could have a full assessment of the sport after Season 1 kicks off alongside Warzone 2, with a Warzone 2 assessment to observe. Hopefully they launch a Resurgence Mode on the Al Mazrah map earlier than too lengthy, nonetheless, as everyone knows Resurgence > Battle Royale—and it’s not even shut.