Warzone 2’s fan-favorite attachment completely nerfed by developers in the latest patch

It is simply been over per week since Warzone 2 dropped for the worldwide group. Whereas the group obtained the sport fairly effectively, there have been a variety of bugs that the builders wanted to deal with on the very starting.

The group anticipated that the builders would handle these points within the first patch. That was not the case with the primary patch. As an alternative of fixing among the recreation’s main bugs, the builders nerfed a fan-favorite attachment in Name of Responsibility Warzone 2.

Builders nerf armor-piercing rounds in Warzone 2

Certainly one of Warzone 2’s most interesting options was the inclusion of armor-piercing rounds. These rounds had the power to sever armor plates like a sizzling knife by way of butter. Because the group found these armor-piercing rounds, they’ve grow to be the point of interest of most loadouts in-game.

With the power to buy weapon attachments from in-game purchase stations, a lot of the group bought armor-piercing spherical upgrades in the event that they hadn’t already outfitted these into their loadout earlier than dropping into Al Mazrah. Regardless of their reputation, the builders nerfed these rounds.

On the time of writing, armor-piercing rounds solely dealt piercing injury to armored autos. With the newest patch, the piercing injury these rounds dealt to the enemy was eliminated. Sadly, this has been labelled as a extremely contentious repair, much like the Keen Edge perk repair in Future 2.

After many gamers had been skipping complete encounters with the assistance of swords with the Keen Edge perk, Keen Edge was fastened in Future 2. As a result of the sport was affected by extreme bugs, the group felt this perk didn’t must be fastened.

The Warzone 2 group additionally felt that the nerf was pointless as a result of there have been a variety of bugs that wanted extra consideration. Here is why the group feels that it is an issue.

Previous to the nerf, gamers might enter Al Mazrah with a normal five-attachment loadout for his or her weapon. Nonetheless, because of the sport’s purchase stations, gamers might buy these armor-piercing rounds as an extra improve. Moreover, this improve continues to be $4,000, which is kind of costly provided that it presently works in opposition to autos.

As a result of Warzone 2 continues to be in its early levels of growth, the builders could also be experimenting with a wide range of choices proper now. It is unclear whether or not or not this nerf might be reversed, however the group is livid.

Whereas this was one controversial nerf, gamers say, yet one more nerf which was additionally controversial to an extent, as dubbed by the group. The Most Wished contracts had an XP glitch that rapidly helped gamers stage up their weapons. The builders have fastened the difficulty, however the group feels that they need to have addressed the bugs current within the recreation earlier than occurring to repair these XP glitches.

Warzone 2 is free to play proper now and is on the market on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.



