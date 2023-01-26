Warzone 2 Season 2 will officially reintroduce 1v1 Gulag from its predecessor

The upcoming Season 2 patch of Warzone 2 will be thought of one of the vital patches for the sport as it’s lastly addressing numerous points which were highlighted by the sport’s neighborhood.

The builders have listened to the calls for of the gamers and are introducing a number of adjustments which ought to theoritically enhance the playability of Warzone 2 by a considerable margin.

They lately posted an announcement on the official Name of Responsibility weblog, which supplies temporary but vital particulars concerning the adjustments which are being launched within the subsequent Season.

Among the many reveals, builders acknowledged particulars concerning the adjustments which are coming to the Gulag of Warzone 2.

Season 2 patch to reintroduce the basic 1v1 Gulag in Warzone 2

Builders have acknowledged that the 1v1 Gulag will happen within the modified model of the present map and a brand new devoted 1v1 gulag map is already in growth.

They’re additionally eradicating the Juggernaut jailor that spawns throughout time beyond regulation and that’s being changed with the basic flag-based domination in the course of the map.

The loadout for the upcoming Gulag will even see extreme adjustments, as gamers will now have entry to SMGs, assault rifles and light-weight machine weapons as a part of the bottom loot for instead of simply having the pistol as an armamanet. Nevertheless, the pistol will stay accessible as a secondary weapon.

The elimination of shotguns from the armory of the Gulag can be welcomed by many because the brief vary weapon will really feel fairly overpowered in shut quarters of the very small demise area.

Profitable the Gulag will now web gamers a superb stack of money as a reward, which can assist them to have a fast regain of armaments and proceed to battle. This addition, together with the buff to the in-match economic system of the title, will permit gamers to have fast entry to their customized loadouts even when they return from Gulag close to the tip half of the match.

Anticipate a couple of extra $$$ in your pocket, economic system updates are coming to Al Mazrah. Money now not seems in quantities beneath $500

🤑 Financial system balancing, extra Money general

Alongside the victory money, the Gulag of Warzone 2 will even spawn in money stacks all through the sector. The builders are including this small function to incentivize gamers to roam for additional cash and never camp a selected nook within the Gulag.

These are all the small print relating to the adjustments to the Gulag which are being added within the Season 2 patch of Warzone 2. Gulag will see many important adjustments within the upcoming replace and the builders have completed an enormous fan-service to the neighborhood by catering to this common demand.



