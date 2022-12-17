Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded December 16 update offers DMZ AI enemy nerf, fixes multiple bugs, solves loadout issues, and more

Activision has shortly launched an replace following the graduation of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded to resolve some quick points. The patch was rolled out close to the top of December 16 and focused just a few key issues within the recreation, together with the difficult-to-deal-with AI enemies in DMZ.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is the primary mid-season replace for the brand new recreation and continues the custom of the earlier one. Whereas Activision launched loads of new content material by way of it to maintain issues contemporary, the patch inadvertently introduced a number of bugs and different points. Fortunately, the following replace fixes a few of them.

Activision’s fast repair provide smoother Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded expertise

A serious bug that many complained about was related to the issue of coping with AI enemies in DMZ. Whereas Operators might go up in opposition to one another on this mode, they turned out to be the primary adversaries within the mode.

Transferring ahead, issues must be a lot smoother for all Warzone 2 gamers, as this problem has been fastened. The DMZ mode has been extremely well-liked in the neighborhood, and the brand new replace will probably make the mode really feel much more rewarding.

A change applied within the Season 01 Reloaded replace unintentionally resulted in base AI Combatant problem being elevated throughout DMZ that was solely meant for a selected space. Now we have launched a repair to handle this problem. trello.com/c/VhYaFBYt/53-… #Warzone2

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded will now provide higher efficiency following situations of the sport crashing on all platforms. This was a standard problem in the previous couple of days and a constant downside for the reason that title’s launch. In keeping with Infinity Ward, the sport ought to now be rather more steady throughout all platforms following the discharge of the newest Reloaded patch.

The builders additionally addressed a bug affecting customized blueprints within the replace. Gamers ought to now be capable to save them as meant. Customized blueprints are necessary for gamers as they will facilitate totally different gameplay kinds, and the lack to retain them was a waste of time. Fortunately, that is not a difficulty anymore.

We deployed a repair in a single day that has drastically decreased the variety of crashes throughout all platforms. For PC-specific updates, make sure to observe our companions @BeenoxCODPC.

The builders have eliminated the Heavy Chopper from all recreation modes as nicely, and it’ll want some balancing adjustments earlier than it turns into obtainable once more. An ETA hasn’t been offered but as to when the problems associated to the plane might be fastened.

General, the mid-season replace has been a wonderful addition that has introduced a number of new modes. Gamers can now reap the benefits of these to unlock new rewards, together with weapon blueprints. With the newest patch launched as a part of Season 1 Reloaded fixing many bugs, gamers should not should cope with the issues that plagued the sport anymore.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



