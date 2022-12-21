Warzone 2 receives Loadout Drop Grenades in Buy Station with latest update

It has been greater than a month because the launch of Name of Obligation: Warzone 2 and the builders have been working laborious to introduce varied modifications within the battle royale’s gameplay and mechanics to extend the tempo of each match.

On December 20, it was introduced that Loadout Drop Grenades shall be returning to all Purchase Stations throughout the Al Mazrah map, much like the Warzone 1 mechanic of Loadout Drop Markers. This can be a essential addition that gamers have been consistently asking for because the recreation’s official launch, and the beloved function has lastly been applied with just a few minor modifications.

Warzone 2 Loadout Drop Grenades’ price will depend on the playlist and squad measurement



At some point earlier than the implementation of the Loadout Drop Grenades in Warzone 2, the builders halved the value of each main customized weapon at Purchase Stations, one thing that beforehand costed $5000. This alteration was made in order that gamers can rapidly collect cash, purchase their most popular weapons, and go on the hunt.

Any more, gamers won’t solely have the ability to buy their weapons from the Purchase Station for $2500, however will even get their perks, deadly, and tactical grenades by spending more cash. The costs of Loadout Drop Grenades for various squad sizes are as follows:

Solos: $8,000

Duos: $16,000

Trios: $24,000

Quads: $32,000

Every participant within the squad should collect as much as $8,000 to afford a Loadout Drop Grenade from the Purchase Stations. In Warzone 1, the price of every Loadout Drop Marker, no matter squad measurement, was $10,000, which has now been modified.

Contemplating that it is fairly troublesome to collect as much as $32,000 in Al Mazrah, gamers will nonetheless have the ability to get their loadouts from Strongholds positioned throughout the map or watch for the general public Loadout Drop occasion within the second circle to get their weapons and perks without spending a dime.

The official assertion from Raven Software program, the builders behind Warzone 2, reads:

“The continuity of this function will rely upon suggestions we obtain and total influence on the Battle Royale expertise in Warzone 2.”

This will significantly change the dynamic of the Battle Royale expertise and never in the way in which that the builders supposed it to. On this case, Raven Software program could seemingly take away Loadout Drop Grenades from Purchase Stations within the close to future, leaving Strongholds and Public Drops as the one two choices for gamers to acquire their fully-fledged loadouts.

The brand new replace is at present dwell in Warzone 2 on all playlists and squad sizes.



