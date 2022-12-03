Warzone 2 pro streamer reveals fastest sniper to use in Season 1

Name of Responsibility: Warzone 2 streamer Stodeh has named a sniper rifle that he believes can carry out fairly nicely within the present meta of the sport.

Warzone 2 has been stay for fairly a while, and gamers are already utilizing established meta weapons of their battle royale and DMZ matches.

The sport has an enormous map known as Al Mazrah, which is greater than each Verdansk and Caldera. The map has loads of open areas that stretch over giant distances, making it perfect for long-range fight. Nonetheless, the present long-range meta closely favors mild machine weapons over snipers, that are the standard go-to long-range weapons within the Name of Responsibility sequence.

That is primarily because of the underwhelming injury output of sniper rifles in Warzone 2 and their lack of ability to one-shot head-shot an opponent when they’re outfitted with three armor plates. There are only a few efficient sniper rifles within the recreation, and gamers are presently avoiding this class of weapons.

Stodeh believes the SP-X 80 is the quickest sniper rifle in Name of Responsibility: Warzone 2

In a current YouTube video, Stodeh acknowledged that the SP-X 80 is the one sniper rifle that’s viable in Warzone 2 other than the MCPR-300 and Sign 50. He added that if the MCPR-300 and Sign 50 are similar to the HDR and Rytech AMR from Warzone 1, respectively, the SP-X 80 is the equal of the Kar98 from the earlier battle royale title.

Stodeh stated the SP-X 80 has a “tremendous quick goal down sight velocity and price of fireside” together with “nice bullet velocity and a clear scope.” These options permit the weapon to scope in on the enemy and rapidly get rid of them with two bullets.

The lethality of the SP-X 80 is demonstrated within the video as Stodeh wins a Warzone 2 battle royale match whereas utilizing the weapon.

Based on the streamer, the one draw back of the SP-X 80 is its idle sway and small journal measurement. Nonetheless, the cons of the weapon will be mitigated with the attachments that he utilized in his loadout.

Stodeh recommends a quick-scope construct for the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2 Season 1 (Picture by way of YouTube/Stodeh)

Listed below are the attachments that Stodeh utilized in his SP-X 80 loadout:

Barrel – 22″ Cavalry Barrel

22″ Cavalry Barrel Laser – Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Inventory – Max DMR Precision

Max DMR Precision Bolt – FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Ammunition – .300 Excessive Velocity

The 22″ Cavalry Barrel is the longest barrel attachment for the SP-X 80. It boosts the recoil management, bullet velocity, and hip-recoil management of the weapon by a big margin.

The Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser reduces the idle sway of the gun by bettering the aiming stability and offering bonuses to the aim-down-sight velocity. The idle sway is additional diminished by the Max DMR Precision inventory, which improves upon the aiming stability, crouch motion velocity, and aim-down-sight velocity.

The FSS ST87 Bolt will increase the SP-X 80’s price of fireside by lowering the rechambering time. In the meantime, the .300 Excessive Velocity ammunition improves the bullet velocity of the weapon even additional.

If gamers equip these attachments to the SP-X 80, they are going to have a strong quick-scope sniper rifle loadout. Based on Stodeh, all sniper gamers ought to give this construct a strive in Season 1.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



