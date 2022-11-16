Warzone 2 is rumored to restrict transfer of COD points from Battle Net to Steam

The last word battle royale expertise of Name of Responsibility Warzone 2 is lastly right here. Whereas the group is happy to hop onto the server and play the sport with their buddies, there’s a drawback that may spoil the expertise a little bit.

As acknowledged beforehand, Warzone 2 won’t carry ahead all of the cosmetics, skins, and objects from the final iteration. Nonetheless, Activision confirmed that, like different Name of Responsibility video games, beforehand earned Name of Responsibility factors will probably be there within the newest Trendy Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Whereas Trendy Warfare 2 Season 1 content material is already reside and Warzone 2 is about to be launched, as of now, the beforehand earned Name of Responsibility factors on the Battle Internet platform won’t go ahead if gamers have modified their platform and used Steam to play the sport.

The right way to switch your Name of Responsibility factors from Battle Internet to Steam in Warzone 2

After years, Name of Responsibility is lastly again on Steam and is out there for everybody to obtain. Nonetheless, for the final couple of years, gamers on PC might solely obtain the yearly CoD title and Warzone from the Battle Internet. As gamers have progressed all through the season, most of them have earned loads of CoD factors. CoD factors can be bought through the shop to purchase cosmetics and objects in-game.

As of now, it does seem that CoD Factors on PC will solely be on Battle web if bought on Battle web. In the event you moved to Steam, the best strategy to take care of this can in all probability be to obtain the free to play WZ2 on Bnet, use CoD Factors within the retailer, and let objects transfer to Steam. See also Markiplier blasted for supporting PewDiePie's 'anti-black & anti-Semitic' stance, Twitter hits back in classic manner As of now, it does seem that CoD Factors on PC will solely be on Battle web if bought on Battle web. In the event you moved to Steam, the best strategy to take care of this can in all probability be to obtain the free to play WZ2 on Bnet, use CoD Factors within the retailer, and let objects transfer to Steam.

Whereas connecting to the identical Activision account, not getting your CoD factors may be annoying. For gamers who’re questioning if they’ll get their CoD factors again, here’s a small repair for you.

To obtain what you earned beforehand, it’s essential comply with these steps:

If you’re taking part in Warzone 2, it’s essential uninstall the sport out of your Steam library. After uninstalling the sport, it’s essential open your Battle Internet launcher and set up the sport once more. Right here, yow will discover your CoD factors that have been beforehand earned through in-game buy or through battle move. Nonetheless, you may’t technically switch the CoD factors to a different platform. What you are able to do is buy the stuff you like within the retailer and they’ll robotically be obtainable on Steam once more after you re-install it.

Certainly this methodology will take loads of effort and time, which you shouldn’t need to spend to get your CoD factors again. Hopefully, Infinity Ward will repair the problem as quickly as potential and it is possible for you to to buy your favourite cosmetics usually from Steam once more.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



