‘Warzone 2’ Is Now Live: Here’s What’s New

Here is when you may dive into Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Credit score: Activision

Submit up to date at 10 am PT. See replace beneath.

Warzone 2 is simply across the nook. We’re simply hours away from the launch of the highly-anticipated Name Of Responsibility Battle Royale.

The follow-up to 2020’s Warzone launches alongside Season 1 of Trendy Warfare II. Similar to Warzone was built-in into Trendy Warfare 2019, these two video games will share a launcher, Battle Move, weapons, Operators, development and extra.

The free-to-play Warzone 2 can also be cross-play and cross-progression throughout PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Content material from Trendy Warfare 2019, Black Ops Chilly Warfare, Vanguard and the unique Warzone, nonetheless, won’t carry over to Warzone 2. This can be a ‘onerous reset’ with all development beginning over (although no matter progress you’ve made in Trendy Warfare II will switch to Warzone 2).

The sport is about to launch on the following instances on Wednesday, November sixteenth:

10 am PT

11 am MT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm UTC

7 pm BST

You may preload the sport now (see the place and the way, plus file measurement proper right here) although additional updates to each Warzone 2 and Trendy Warfare II could come down the pipeline earlier than launch.

I’m crossing my fingers that Warzone 2’s launch goes smoother than Trendy Warfare II’s, which launched with too many bugs to depend. I used to be unable to hitch any matches with my pals on launch night because of the sport crashing each time I attempted. Weirdly, I may play simply nice with randoms.

Nonetheless, Trendy Warfare II’s precise gunplay is great, and I’m excited to see that translated to the large Al Mazrah Battle Royale map. There’s quite a lot of new content material coming to the sport, together with the PvEvP DMZ exfil mode, new Purchase Stations, bot Strongholds, 2v2 Gulag battles and way more to look ahead to.

Trendy Warfare II’s first season will even launch on the similar time, bringing with it new maps, modes, Operators and a shared Battle Move with Warzone 2. A Season 1 Reloaded launch is deliberate for December 14th with much more content material, together with Co-Op Raids.

Replace:

Warzone 2 is now stay and gamers can drop into the brand new Al Mazrah map, buy a Season 1 Battle Move (shared with Trendy Warfare II) and go loopy with new options together with:

New Map: Al Mazrah: Use 18 main factors of curiosity to plot out your victory in Battle Royale or discover them en path to extraction within the brand-new DMZ expertise.

Use 18 main factors of curiosity to plot out your victory in Battle Royale or discover them en path to extraction within the brand-new DMZ expertise. DMZ : DMZ is an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode the place Operators have free rein to finish faction-based missions, tackle further aspect aims, have interaction with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and seek for precious gadgets, all whereas combating to outlive towards exfiltration.

: DMZ is an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode the place Operators have free rein to finish faction-based missions, tackle further aspect aims, have interaction with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and seek for precious gadgets, all whereas combating to outlive towards exfiltration. Customized Loadouts are Again : Gamers may have faster entry to their Loadout’s major profit: The Major Weapon.

: Gamers may have faster entry to their Loadout’s major profit: The Major Weapon. New Backpack System : Totally built-in for DMZ and streamlined for Battle Royale modes.

: Totally built-in for DMZ and streamlined for Battle Royale modes. New Gulag: The Gulag might be a 2v2 surroundings the place randomly paired Duos should coordinate to take down their opposition. It should additionally embrace a Jailer, who will seem in the midst of the match to assist pace up fight.

The Gulag might be a 2v2 surroundings the place randomly paired Duos should coordinate to take down their opposition. It should additionally embrace a Jailer, who will seem in the midst of the match to assist pace up fight. Third-Particular person Playlists Coming In-Season to Warzone 2.0: For the primary time in Warzone historical past, we welcome followers of third-person Battle Royale motion throughout Season 01..

See you within the Warzone!