Warzone 2 fans on reddit are furious as reload mechanics blocks looting

Name of Responsibility Warzone 2 gamers are getting pissed off as a few of them are dealing with points whereas selecting up weapons in-game.

In comparison with Warzone, the brand new iteration of the battle royale has introduced many modifications and the looting mechanism is one in every of them. From the get-go, the brand new Backpack looting mechanism wasn’t properly obtained by a big a part of the neighborhood. Nonetheless, the sport justified the true essence of the battle royale style for some.

Though the brand new system’s professionals and cons are debatable, it’s by no means satisfying if you cannot decide up your weapons from a lifeless physique in-game whereas reloading. On a Reddit thread, u/fahds2 posted a video that showcased this new restriction and this text will deal with what the neighborhood has to say about it.

Warzone 2 participant dies in-game as a result of new looting mechanism

Within the video, the participant kills an opponent by utilizing their RAPP H LMG. In comparison with different weapons, the LMG has a big journal and it takes extra time to reload the gun.

Since Warzone 2 doesn’t have a reload cancelation mechanism like its predecessor, it’s troublesome to reload a weapon like this if a foe comes your manner. Therefore, the participant tried to take a weapon from the lifeless physique in-game however they have been unable to take action.

With the newly launched looting mechanism, the swift and easy system within the earlier iteration is totally gone. A Redditor named cpnnnn expressed their frustration because the franchise is leaning in the direction of slower-paced gameplay than earlier than.

One other fan named HyperAorus raised the difficulty that the sport has eliminated the much-discussed ability hole. Whereas the subject is debatable, some components of the neighborhood usually are not proud of the present state of Warzone 2.

Followers have additionally expressed their disappointment as the brand new looting mechanism makes your ammo drop when you by chance decide up a weapon. In Warzone, gamers can retailer a certain quantity of ammo for every form of weapon. Nonetheless, with the current Backpack system, that mechanism has been restricted to an extent.

In keeping with some, not letting gamers decide up a weapon is a few form of a bug that’s certain to be fastened by the builders in some unspecified time in the future. Additionally they criticized the grievance in opposition to the removing of the ability hole by some followers.

It hasn’t been a month since Warzone 2 has launched. At this early stage, there will probably be a number of issues that will probably be unable to make everybody pleased. Nonetheless, followers can hope that the builders will convey change to ship a extra pleasant expertise to everybody in the neighborhood within the close to future.



