Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals the best sniper and sniper support loadout to use in Season 1 Reloaded

The Season 1 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 has introduced in fairly a couple of additions to the title. Amongst them, it additionally launched a model new assault rifle (AR) that many gamers have been eagerly ready for because it was first teased on the launch of Season 1.

We’re speaking concerning the new Chimera assault rifle that may already be seen within the arms of a number of operatives, who’re rampaging throughout Al Mazrah. This new integrally suppressed AR efficiency is kind of jaw-dropping, and even Warzone 2 consultants like WhosImmortal contemplate it probably the most ideally suited sniper assist platform gamers ought to use within the present patch.

WhosImmortal is without doubt one of the most well-known content material creators of the title, and he repeatedly posts movies concerning suggestions, tips, loadouts, updates, and much more about Warzone 2 on his YouTube channel.

In a single such latest add, he dubbed the Chimera assault rifle as probably the greatest sniper assist weapons at present within the recreation and its mixture with the Sign 50 sniper rifle to be the last word sniper and sniper assist loadout of the present patch.

This text will dive deeper into the professionals of utilizing these two weapon platforms alongside indexing the attachments for them which were really helpful by Whosimmortal.

WhosImmortal recommends Chimera and Sign 50 as the very best sniper and sniper-support loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Sniper assist platforms in Warzone 2 confer with these weapons that carry out exceptionally properly in close-to-mid-range fight and possess respectable mobility. Paired with a sniper rifle that performs properly within the lengthy vary, gamers get their arms on an entire loadout that may deal with participating enemies at any fight vary in Warzone 2.

With an absence of one-shot head-shot potential among the many sniper rifles out there within the title, WhosImmortal suggests gamers to offer Sign 50 a attempt. Resulting from its semi-automatic nature, the time taken for the follow-up shot can be a lot sooner than that of bolt motion snipers.

As such, gamers can have a a lot simpler time eliminating enemies at far-off distances with simply two bullets whereas utilizing the Sign 50.

Alongside that, the brand new Chimera assault rifle options a way more compact design than the others in its class. Thus, regardless of the shortage of potential to interact long-range enemies, the Chimera, with its good mobility and eye-popping harm output in near mid ranges, makes it a superb sniper assist platform.

Utilizing this loadout, gamers can be simply in a position to have interaction opponents at far ranges with Sign 50 successfully, and if the enemies are shut, then they will swap to Chimera and eradicate them within the blink of a watch. This is a wonderful loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded and can also be the advice of WhosImmortal.

Attachments for Sign 50 as prompt by WhosImmortal

Sign 50 loadout really helpful by WhosImmortal (Picture by way of Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Muzzle – Bruen Counter Ops

Bruen Counter Ops Laser – FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optics – SP-X 80 606x

SP-X 80 606x Journal – 7 Spherical Journal

7 Spherical Journal Ammunition – .50 Cal Excessive Velocity

Attachments for the Chimera as prompt by WhosImmortal

Chimera loadout really helpful by WhosImmortal (Picture by way of Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Muzzle – Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel – 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

6.5″ EXF Vorpal Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Journal – 45 Spherical Magazine

45 Spherical Magazine Rear Grip – Bruen Flash Grip

Gear and Perk Package deal

Gear and Perk Package deal in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Picture by way of Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Deadly Gear – Semtex

Semtex Tactical Gear – Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Perk Package deal – Weapon Specialist

That is the very best sniper and sniper assist loadout really helpful by WhosImmortal within the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch.

