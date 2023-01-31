Warzone 2 developers remove Revive Pistols as game-breaking glitch emerges

The favored Revive Pistol has been faraway from Name of Obligation: Warzone 2. Raven Software program introduced the replace by way of its official Twitter account. Whereas the builders themselves did not make clear the explanation, the group blamed it on a glitch that enabled gamers to have infinite Revive Pistols in a match.

Revive Pistols are a singular addition to the most recent iteration of the battle royale title. It spawns throughout the map of Al Mazrah and permits gamers to shortly revive themselves. Opposite to the Self Revive equipment, the Revive Pistol additionally allows one to revive their downed teammates from a distance.

Being such a helpful merchandise within the sport, it is not unusual to see gamers carrying it. Nevertheless, as a consequence of a latest glitch, it has been briefly faraway from Warzone 2.

Every thing followers have to know in regards to the elimination of Revive Pistol in Warzone 2

As beforehand acknowledged, Raven Software program, the studio behind Warzone 2, not too long ago up to date its official Twitter account on the merchandise’s elimination. It acknowledged:

“We have disabled the Revive Pistol in #Warzone2 whereas we examine a difficulty.”

The builders didn’t go into element in regards to the motive for its elimination. Thankfully, the Name of Obligation group was in a position to pinpoint the trigger. A Twitter person, dolemitedawiz (@NoFilterGames), shared a video claiming that the Revive Pistol was faraway from the sport as a consequence of a glitch that enabled avid gamers to spawn infinite Revive Pistols.

They praised Raven Software program and Infinity Ward for performing shortly. The bug has the potential to interrupt the sport and lend an unfair benefit. The power to spawn an infinite variety of Revive Pistols will undoubtedly disrupt the sport move and supply a big benefit to the staff that exploits the bug, whatever the state of affairs.

There’s at present no phrase on a return date. Nevertheless, given how shortly the builders have acknowledged the difficulty, it’s doubtless that gamers will not have to attend for the upcoming Season 2 replace to make use of it once more.

The Chook’s Eye perk was additionally not too long ago faraway from the sport by the builders. In line with them, it requires fine-tuning earlier than returning to the title as a perk that may be simply assimilated into the brand new customized perk packages.

That is all there’s to learn about eradicating the Revive Pistol in Warzone 2. The merchandise has immense potential and is an integral a part of the sport. Therefore, gamers won’t want to attend lengthy for its return.

Season 1 Reloaded of Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is dwell on PC (by way of Battle.internet and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



