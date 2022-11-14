Warzone 2.0 will allow players to revive teammates from a distance

Warzone 2.0 might be accessible to players internationally in simply two days and is predicted to be the “most bold launch in Name of Responsibility historical past,” based on the sport’s builders, Infinity Ward.

The upcoming battle royale title will characteristic progressive adjustments to sure mechanics of its predecessor whereas concurrently including numerous new ones. As such, the flexibility to revive teammates from a distance is an upcoming characteristic that can definitely change the way in which fight happens on the brand new Al Mazrah map.

Warzone 2.0 gamers can revive teammates from a distance utilizing a “Revive Pistol”

There’s a brand new revive pistol subject improve in #MW2 , DMZ and Warzone 2.0 that permits you to safely revive your teammates from a distance. It additionally gave me an choice to make use of it to revive myself, uncertain if that was as a result of I had a self revive in my backpack or not. There’s a brand new revive pistol subject improve in #MW2 , DMZ and Warzone 2.0 that permits you to safely revive your teammates from a distance. It additionally gave me an choice to make use of it to revive myself, uncertain if that was as a result of I had a self revive in my backpack or not. https://t.co/Ij7484BW0P

The “Revive Pistol” is a Area Improve that may be discovered as floor loot in numerous components of Al Mazrah, identical to each different Area Improve in-game, together with Lifeless Silence, Transportable Radar, Trophy System, Battle Rage, and extra.

This explicit Area Improve is appropriate for support-type gamers in Warzone 2.0 because it helps teammates greater than the customers themselves. It has not but been confirmed whether or not it may be used to self-revive or not.

The Revive Pistol being looted from a primary help package in-game (Picture through YouTube/ ModernWarzone)

To revive a downed teammate, the participant merely has to intention the pistol at them and shoot, beginning off the reviving course of. After getting used on a teammate, it ought to take the identical period of time as a traditional revival, which is 5 seconds.

As of now, the pistol’s vary has not been examined, however it is going to seemingly not work from too far-off. Moreover, this pistol can be utilized to revive a number of teammates because it comes with a complete of 4 rounds and needs to be reloaded after each shot.

A teammate being revived after being shot by the Revive Pistol (Picture through YouTube/ModernWarzone)

Curiously, the idea of reviving teammates from a distance utilizing a pistol shouldn’t be new, because it was first featured in Rainbow: Six Siege in 2015 and was later proven in Future 2 and Battlefield 2042 as nicely. In Warzone 2.0, it offers a major tactical benefit as each the reviver and the downed teammate can keep behind cowl whereas their enemy is unaware of the revival course of.

Warzone 2.0 might be made out there for pre-load in the present day at 10:00 am PT worldwide. The official launch date is ready for 48 hours later, on November 16, 10:00 am PT on all platforms, together with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection X|S, and PC. Trendy Warfare 2’s Season 1 and the brand new DMZ mode might be launched alongside the battle royale.



