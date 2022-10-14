Warzone 2.0 to feature classic Modern Warfare maps

Warzone 2.0 is about to launch on November 16, nearly a month after Activision’s newest world launch for Fashionable Warfare 2. The publishers have been engaged on the Battle Royale title for a very long time and it’s lastly able to be launched.

The map for Warzone 2.0 is called after a fictional location, Al Mazrah, which incorporates a number of topographical adjustments and aquatic our bodies. It has been confirmed to include a number of traditional Fashionable Warfare 2 maps throughout the terrain.

This text will focus on the entire featured traditional Fashionable Warfare 2 maps that followers will be capable of discover in Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 to function traditional Fashionable Warfare 2 maps

Nostalgia is a really sturdy swimsuit that Activision makes use of for its video games. The Name of Obligation saga has an enormous group that enjoys sure maps and eventualities. Introducing components of those maps in a Battle Royale makes followers curious and bond with the sport even earlier than they play it. There are a number of Factors of Pursuits (POIs) in Warzone 2.0’s Al Mazrah that function previous maps from Fashionable Warfare 2.

Checklist of all POIs

Here’s a record of all POIs in Warzone 2.0 map Al Mazrah:

Oasis

Taraq Village

Quarry

Rohan Oil

Al Mazrah Metropolis

Caves

Hydroelectric

Marshlands

Port

Sa’id Metropolis

Observatory

Al Sharim Cross

Cemetery

Abkdar Village

Sawah Village

Sarrif Bay

Fortress

Airport

Basic Fashionable Warfare 2 maps

There are a number of POIs all through the map that may function fan-favorite maps from Name of Fashionable Warfare 2 and one from Fashionable Warfare 3 as properly.

Highrise

The Highrise is a map that was featured in Fashionable Warfare 2. It has since been redesigned with higher graphics high quality and an atmosphere to slot in with the upcoming Warzone 2.0.

The map has been reproduced on nearly the identical scale however a bit of wider. This was achieved because it is among the greatest POIs in Al Mazrah Metropolis, which is crammed with tall buildings. Gamers can entry the skyscraper behind with the assistance of a grapple rope offered on the roof.

Terminal

The Terminal is among the most iconic maps from Fashionable Warfare 2. This location will be discovered within the Airport POI in Al Mazrah. The realm beneath the airport is big in Warzone 2.0 and stretches to a big distance. Followers will discover that there are a number of adjustments achieved to the part to make it a bigger illustration of Terminal.

Many of the outlets and eating places stay to be of the identical dimensions. A few of the areas have now been opened up that had been beforehand not accessible. The massive airplane located exterior has been eliminated and is a key distinction from the traditional Terminal map.

Quarry

The Quarry is one other one of many most-played maps in Fashionable Warfare 2. A complete POI is called after this location on the Al Mazrah map. Followers will discover a spectacular distinction between the traditional and new Quarry with the addition of water within the central a part of the realm. Other than the advance in graphics and vibrance, many of the components in Quarry function the identical parts because the older map.

Showdown

The Showdown was a fast-paced map with slender corners and an open courtyard. It was largely identified for enjoying aggressively and even with long-range weapons.

This map will be discovered as part of the Ahkdar Village POI in Al Mazrah. Outdoors of it, the placement includes a related village scene that’s acquainted to the marketing campaign mission. It’s an unimaginable stage of element that followers are certain to get pleasure from.

Dome

The Dome is the most-played map from Fashionable Warfare 3. It may be discovered as part of the Observatory POI in Al Mazrah. This location is nearly a reproduction of the traditional map that followers have completely loved up to now.

Some adjustments have been made to the graphics and vibrance to match the theme of Al Mazrah. A key distinction that followers will discover is that there aren’t any autos in entrance of the constructing that beforehand offered ample cowl.

This brings us to the tip of all of the traditional maps from the Name of Obligation sequence that might be reintroduced as a part of Warzone 2.0’s map, Al Mazrah.

It’s refreshing to see the addition of recent content material whereas paying due tribute to among the finest maps to ever exist in older titles. Be sure you keep up to date with Sportskeeda as we cowl tales round Warzone 2.0 repeatedly.

























