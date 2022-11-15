Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes $4 Billion Stake In Taiwanese Semiconductor Giant TSMC
Jean Nicholas

U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in a securities submitting Monday that it had taken a stake value greater than $4 billion in TSMC, the world’s main chipmaker.

Berkshire Hathaway purchased about 60 million American depositary receipts of Taiwan’s most beneficial firm within the three months ended September, the Omaha-based conglomerate mentioned in a submitting with the U.S. Securities and Change Fee. The bottom ADR value within the third quarter was $68.56 (on September 30), that means Berkshire Hathaway paid not less than $4.1 billion for the stake.

TSMC was based by Taiwanese billionaire Morris Chang in 1987, pioneering the contract chip making enterprise. Headquartered within the industrial hub of Hsinchu, TSMC is the largest producer of the world’s most superior chips, that are utilized in smartphones, computer systems, servers, vehicles and navy tools.

TSMC is presently constructing a $12 billion chip plant in Arizona, nearer to its Silicon Valley shoppers like Apple and Nvidia, and is planning to construct a manufacturing facility in Japan, close to among the world’s prime producers of vehicles and electronics.

