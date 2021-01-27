Warnings against forgetting and anti-Semitism | Free press

Oswiecim / Berlin / Brussels (dpa) – 76 years after the liberation of the German concentration camp Auschwitz, Polish President Andrzej Duda called it his country’s duty to preserve the memory of the victims.

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) warned of new forms of racism and anti-Semitism in Germany during a memorial hour in the Bundestag.

US President Joe Biden promised to keep the horrors of the Holocaust in mind and to work to prevent further genocide. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called for a global fight against anti-Semitism. European Parliament President David Sassoli called for a courageous commitment to a democratic Europe during a digital commemoration ceremony.

The National Socialists and their helpers murdered six million Jews during the Second World War. Since 1951, Israel has commemorated the victims on Holocaust Remembrance Day. In 2005, the United Nations established International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. On this day in 1945, the Red Army reached the German concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau and released more than 7,000 surviving prisoners.

“It is our duty to receive all material evidence, memories and signs of their existence, their life and their martyrdom, so that humanity never forgets them,” Duda said on Wednesday in a speech to celebrate the Auschwitz memorial, due is a pandemic. took place online. “The truth about the Holocaust and the memory of it will last forever,” said Duda.

The focus of the memorial celebrations this time were the children imprisoned and murdered in Auschwitz. It is estimated that at least 232,000 children and young people were deported to Auschwitz, most of them of Jewish faith. More than 200,000 people did not survive the camp. In January 1945, more than 700 children were liberated there.

“The worst were the nights. The children cried and called out to their mother in their sleep. In time, the voices fell silent, knowing that no one would come and put a hand on their heads. They died lonely, ”reported survivor Zdislawa Wlodarczyk, who was 11 years old when she was freed.

Schäuble warned in the Bundestag of a growing xenophobic and anti-Jewish mood. “On memorial days, responsibility is always reminded, but do we live it up? In our country too, anti-Semitism and xenophobia are once again showing themselves open, uninhibited and ready for violence.

Schäuble complained that Jewish institutions still needed to be protected by the police. “Jews hide their kippah, withhold their identity. The Jewish community in Halle only escaped an assassination attempt by accident, ”he said. After decades of immigration, German Jews considered emigration.

The president of the Israelite Kultusgemeinde Munich and Upper Bavaria, Charlotte Knobloch, reported on her family’s suffering during the Nazi era. She related how tears welled up in her eyes when the janitor’s wife said to her, “Jewish children are not allowed to play here.” Anyone who compares today’s Corona measures to what the Jews once had to endure in Germany, “is downplaying the anti-Semitic state terror and the Shoah,” she said.

“We can be proud of our Federal Republic, (…) but we must defend it defensively,” demanded Knobloch. Anti-Semitic ideas and conspiracy theories were again more popular. In the meantime, several Jews in her circle of acquaintances toyed with the idea of ​​emigration.

US President Joe Biden called it a “moral duty” to always stand up for the prevention of further genocides, bearing in mind the horrors of the Holocaust. When hatred got out of hand, the rule of law was undermined and civil liberties were endangered, “there could be violence and great atrocities,” Biden warned. The president called for decisive action against history deniers and anti-Semites “and against other forms of fanaticism and intolerance” in the US and worldwide. “Silence means complicity,” emphasized Biden.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called for the global fight against anti-Semitism at an online event hosted by Israeli Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem. “As in the fight against the coronavirus, all countries must work together to combat the virus of anti-Semitism and radical hatred,” Rivlin said.

European Parliament President David Sassoli said in Brussels that Europe was born of a grand vision that had been empowered by the massive tragedy of World War II and the terrible plans of the Nazis. That is why Europeans must all take responsibility for what has been entrusted to them: democracy and Europe.