Warning, your PS5 version may not be the right one

This Friday, November 13th, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the latest under the famous Activision license, was released. The opportunity for players to discover the sequel to one of the saga’s most beloved works: Call of Duty: Black Ops II. However, the PlayStation 5 version of the title is confusing and may not be the correct version installed on next generation consoles.

One major problem

As reported by Eurogamer and Kotaku, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PlayStation 5 players have had some issues lately. And for good reason, the version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War installed on your PlayStation 5 may not be the right one. Owners of a cross-gen bundle or an Ultimate Edition risk that the PlayStation 4 version will be installed by default on their next-gen console. To find out, all you have to do is play around and judge the graphics and haptic feedback for yourself.

In the event that the version installed is not the correct one, there are a few solutions. To try the first, just go to the console’s main menu. Hover over the game icon and scroll down to find the ellipsis. Click on it and look for the PS5 folders and then Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. You should be able to easily upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.

Unfortunately for some, the adventure doesn’t end there. Some gamers have encountered an insurmountable problem where the game download never starts and remains in the queue indefinitely. To counteract this problem, you need to go through the “Restore to Factory Default” field. A solution that removes your installed games and data. A next generation improvement that’s a little more expensive than expected.