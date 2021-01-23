Warning: There is no “The Voice Kids” this week

The talent program will be on hiatus because of the night of the presidential election.

The chairs will turn over next week

This Sunday, January 24th, “The Voice Kids” will not be airing due to the presidential election and monitoring of the results. RTP’s talent program will re-air on January 31st.

The third episode will be postponed by a week. This season of the children’s music competition, which started on January 10, is still in the blind test phase.

By the time we return to see the performances of the young singers and the reviews of mentors Marisa Liz, Carlão, Carolina Deslandes and Fernando Daniel, you can read Miguel Lambertini’s chronicle and be clear about everything that goes on in the final episode of Catarina’s Furtado-led program happened.