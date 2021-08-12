Warning: Netflix is ​​increasing prices in Portugal

Know the changes to each plan. The basic subscription remains as it was.

The streaming platform arrived in Portugal in 2015.

Netflix will increase prices in Portugal from this Thursday, August 12, according to the newspaper “Expresso”. The standard plan will increase from € 10.99 to € 11.99, while the premium plan will change from € 13.99 to € 15.99. The basic plan remains as it was.

According to the American company, the new prices apply immediately to new subscribers, but will not reach existing customers until the next few weeks.

“Current subscribers will be notified by email and through the Netflix application a month before the new prices apply,” Netflix said in a statement. “The exact schedule depends on each subscriber’s specific billing cycle.”

This price hike won’t just happen in the Portuguese market – and coincides with a time when Netflix is ​​seeing a slowdown in the number of new subscribers (and, consequently, the revenue of the streaming platform around the world).

The company also recently announced that it will be betting on a video game section.