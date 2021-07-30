Warner has decided on Amber Heard’s future in the DCEU

Aquaman, one of DCEU’s biggest hits, is set to have its sequel soon. A sequel that is already controversial due to its presence with the cast of actress Amber Heard. While some of his opponents are demanding his exit from the film, the producer has responded.

The producer steps on the plate

Since its inception, the DC Extended Universe has been riddled with errors. Fortunately for Warner, her DC Cinematic Universe project still had some successes, such as Wonder Woman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League or the latest The Suicide Squad (by the way, the latest Funko Pop collection is a dream). Let’s also not forget about James Wan’s first Aquaman film, which received both critical and public acclaim. Obviously, given the success of the film, Warner ordered a second film, but it is controversial.

In fact, the presence of Amber Heard, who plays the role of Mera, Aquaman’s companion, upset many fans of the film at the casting. Anger stemming from the trial between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who is accused of domestic violence, which showed that Heard’s behavior was also problematic. The Defenders of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor thinks it’s unfair that Warner asked Johnny Depp to leave the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3 and make the decision to keep Amber Heard in that of Aquaman and the Last Kingdom.

While numerous petitions and photomontages replacing Amber Heard with Emilia Clarke made headlines in the mainstream media, the production was keen to respond to the controversy. On the microphone of the Deadline Hero Nation podcast, producer Peter Safran said:

We will never respond to what I think is pure fan pressure. Our goal is to do what is best for the film. And we figured if it was to be with James Wan and Jason Momoa, it would be with Amber Heard.

So the answer is clear: Amber Heard will be in the cast of Aquaman and the Last Kingdom despite public pressure. The manufacturer also adds:

Just knowing what’s going on in the Twitter arena doesn’t mean you have to react, take everything as a gospel, or fulfill fan requests. We have to do the right thing for the movie, and that’s how we did it.

Comments not dissimilar to those of the Warner Bros. director, who, tired of urgent calls to bring the Snyderverse to life, spoke very harshly to “those venomous fans” who made the decisions of Warner’s leaders.

It is also worth remembering that Johnny Depp’s new lawsuit against Amber Heard has reached a dead end. For the time being, the American actor has not yet been announced for casting a film. For her part, Amber Heard will appear in Aquaman and the Last Kingdom, which hits theaters on December 14, 2022.