Warner CEO announces new films in theaters

WarnerMedia is not going to let go of the Harry Potter universe anytime soon. In fact, the company’s CEO revealed a little more about the future of the license at an investor conference. He seems to have a lot of plans.

New films in the works

The Harry Potter franchise is extremely productive in the world of show business. In about twenty years, eight films tracing the history of the novels saw the light of day, as did two spin-offs under the Fantastic Beasts banner. That’s not all, because in addition to many other projects related to the license, a piece has been produced and we are still waiting for the third installment of Fantastic Beasts, which is slated for 2022.

Obviously, that doesn’t seem like enough for Jason Kilar. The CEO of WarnerMedia would be preparing a new series behind the scenes alongside HBO Max. While nothing has been formalized yet, the rumors are growing stronger in light of the CEO’s recent statements.

There’s this little thing called Harry Potter that is one of the most popular franchises out there. And we’re incredibly grateful to be working with JK Rowling. So I would say there is a lot of fun and potential there too.

At that conference, Jason Kilar would have raised other issues as well. WarnerMedia is reportedly considering turning the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a movie. This refers in four acts to a plot that left its mark 19 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It will then be possible to follow the descendants of Harry and his Hogwarts companions there. Nothing else was mentioned on the subject, although rumors of a similar project were already floating around in 2016.

A future turned to streaming

Another important phase of the conference: the release of films in theaters. The current very complicated times have led the industry to turn to new methods of broadcasting their productions, namely streaming platforms. Jason Kilar takes a similar position on this subject as Bob Chapek, head of Disney.

I tend to agree with Bob Chapek when he says it is hard to imagine going back to 2015.

For him it is necessary to reduce the output window of films between cinema and streaming. The two CEOs seem to agree and are determined to use the same strategy. Your future is therefore clearly directed towards the Disney + and HBO Max platforms.

I think people appreciate and understand that, and ultimately it’s about creating the conditions for a very healthy and resilient business that can last hundreds of years.