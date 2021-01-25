Warner Bros. announces new projects

A few days ago we asked ourselves why we believed in a return of Harry Potter to the cinema with the original cast. Well, it looks like we hit the nail on the head. Warner Bros. just announced that the little wizard with glasses on our screens still has a future.

Harry Potter is one of the most popular licenses in the world. The film adaptations of the 7 books were a great success and fans are always asking for more. There’s the Fantastic Beasts saga that started in theaters in 2016, but what they mostly want are stories that directly affect Harry and those around him. Many projects have already been presented by fans, such as Snape’s youth by Dumbledore’s right-armed Death Eaters, the story of the Marauders, the youth of Voldemort or the first wizarding war against Voldemort until Lilly’s death. and James. In short, there are many options and fans really want to see them on the big screen one day. Well the dream seems closer than ever.

As Variety reports, Warner Bros. has just appointed executive producer Tom Ascheim to co-ordinate Harry Potter productions and, more generally, Wizarding World. Tom Ascheim’s main role will be to represent Warner Bros. at JK Rowling to work on new creations. The new projects are ongoing, but there is still a lot to be done, as suggested by Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner.

“In Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, we have an iconic franchise and characters that are loved by millions of people around the world. This realignment of the franchise is very important to Warner Bros. and shows our willingness to develop the many. Opportunities we have to excite fans of all ages around the world. I look forward to Tom and his team finding innovative and creative ways to keep the wizarding world fresh and relevant for years to come. Come.”

With this press release, Ann Sarnoff is not directly announcing new Harry Potter films, but planning for the coming years. We can very well imagine that the studios would want to use the license on HBO Max in the same way that Disney takes full advantage of the Marvel and Star Wars licenses on Disney +. If we were offered a Harry Potter series, that would be a big YES on our side! In the meantime, we’ll find the wizarding world in the theaters next year with Fantastic Beasts 3.