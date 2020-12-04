Warner announces great news for the Snyder Cut

Much to the chagrin of superhero fans, the Justice League is viewed as a failure in the movies. To ease audience dissatisfaction, Warner Bros. called Zack Snyder (again), who will finally be able to deliver his own version of the film to us in 2021.

What do we know about the Snyder Cut?

While we got a quick look at the Snyder Cut a few days ago. Today we had the opportunity to learn a little more about the release date. As a reminder, Zack Snyder, originally at the helm of the Justice League, had left production for good before the film was released. After the many criticisms this little reunion of DC Comics’ mythical heroes had suffered, fans called for the director to return to offer his version of the film, which was ultimately edited by Joss Whedon.

What we now know is that the Snyder Cut will be released on HBO Max in the form of a miniseries that will be filmed afterwards. The project will then be added to the list of Warner productions to be published on the streaming platform.

A precision on the date of publication

So far, the project’s release date seemed particularly unclear. Was only mentioned then, an easy 2021. However, recent statements from the WarnerMedia CEO have made it possible to learn more about it.

When it comes to HBO Max, there are so many original series that I look forward to. The HBO documentary of Tiger Woods out in January is amazing, and this little thing called “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is out in a few months too. Without forgetting the return of the Succession and the eagerly awaited meeting of friends. We also have another great crime drama called No Sudden Move from Oscar and Emmy winner Steven Soderbergh. Then there is Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet. And also the reboot of Gossip Girl which I think is going to drive a lot of fans crazy (in a good way) […]

Although a specific release date has not yet been specified, we learn that the project should be available soon. Those who thought they’d have to wait until the end of the year were wrong … Warner Bros. seems to want to bring the team back together a little earlier in early 2021. What is certain is that we should have a full announcement in the coming weeks.