Warehouse Management System Market industry developments, Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Warehouse Management System Market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in Warehouse Management System Market conditions. The rapidly changing Warehouse Management System Market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It covers the entire Warehouse Management System Market with an in-depth study on revenue growth and profitability. The report also delivers on key players along with a strategic standpoint pertaining to price and promotion.

“The WMS market projected to grow at a significant rate from 2020 to 2025.

The warehouse management system (WMS) market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025. A WMS is a software application that helps manage operations in warehouses in the most efficient and productive manner. Functions of these systems include inventory control, labor management, yard management, and dock management, among others.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the warehouse management system market.

“The WMS market for services expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The WMS market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The need for increased efficiency, constant upgrades to ensure data security, and improved operations of WMS software are the major factors boosting the demand for WMS services. Governments around the world have been encouraging the use of WMS in warehouses to improve the autonomy of processing. The rising use of WMS software is leading to an increasing need for services to ensure its smooth functioning.

“The 3PL industry projected to account for the largest share of the WMS market during the forecast period.”

The 3PL industry is one of the major industries driving the growth of the WMS market. Factors such as the growing need for efficient order management increased outsourcing of logistics and transportation operations, and globalization of supply chain networks has fueled the adoption of warehouse management systems in the 3PL industry. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a complete 360° transformation in business operations and logistic processes can be observed. Processes have become more dynamic than before, while companies are focusing on the fulfillment of critical tasks. Many companies have stopped using various automobile services for logistical operations, for the simple reason of cost-cutting. This has given a tremendous boost to 3PL services. As companies continue to make use of 3PL services, their warehousing needs are increasing. This has bolstered the demand for WMS in the 3PL sector.

“APAC projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.”

The WMS market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rise in manufacturing and warehousing facilities in this region is facilitated by various initiatives taken by the government to ramp up indigenous production of goods. Also, the introduction of tax relaxations to set up warehouses in the region have improved the warehouse infrastructure in APAC, resulting in attractive market opportunities for warehouse management systems. Asia Pacific has suffered significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it has some of the world’s biggest developing economies. Industrial production of many devices was suspended because of logistics slowdown and the unavailability of a workforce. This has resulted in the complete closedown of some of the warehouses in the region due to decreased demand and scarce availability of workforce, impacting the WMS market.

Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 47%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 19%

Tier 1 – 47%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 19% By Designation – C-level – 49%, Director-level – 30%, and Manager-level – 21%

C-level – 49%, Director-level – 30%, and Manager-level – 21% By Region – North America – 54%, Europe – 26%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 5%

The key players in the WMS market include Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder (JDA Software) (US), HighJump (Körber) (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Infor (US), PSI (US), PTC (Germany), Tecsys (Canada), BluJay Solutions (UK), and Epicor Software (US).

The WMS market has been segmented into offering, deployment, tier type, industry, and region. Based on offering, the market has been segmented into software and services. Based on deployment, the WMS market has been segmented into on-premise, and on-cloud. Based on tier type, the market has been segmented into advanced (tier 1), intermediate (tier 2), and basic (tier 3) systems. Industries studied in the report include 3PL, automotive, healthcare, e-commerce, food & beverages, chemical, electrical & electronics, metals & machinery, and others. The WMS market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Reasons to buy the report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on offering, deployment, tier type, industry, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the warehouse management system market.

A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the warehouse management system market.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the WMS market have been detailed in this report.

Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the WMS market has been provided in the report.

The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

…………

…………

Global Warehouse Management System Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Warehouse Management System Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Warehouse Management System Market Warehouse Management System Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

3.3 Sales and Warehouse Management System Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

And More………………………………….

