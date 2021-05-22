Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends
Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | ABB Ltd., Omron Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Locus Robotics, Kuka AG, Magazino GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Automation Tooling Systems, Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Amazon Robotics, IAM Robotics, SSI Schaefer AG, Wynright Corp
Warehouse Automation Solutions market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Warehouse Automation Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Warehouse Automation Solutions market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Warehouse Automation Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Warehouse Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Mobile Robots
Articulated Robots
Cylindrical Robots
SCARA Robots
Parallel Robots
Cartesian Robots
Others
China Warehouse Automation Solutions Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
E-Commerce
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Metal & Machinery
Chemical
Rubber & Plastic
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Warehouse Automation Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ABB Ltd.
Omron Corporation
FANUC Corporation
Locus Robotics
Kuka AG
Magazino GmbH
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Honeywell International, Inc.
Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.
Fetch Robotics, Inc.
Amazon Robotics
IAM Robotics
SSI Schaefer AG
Wynright Corp
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Warehouse Automation Solutions Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
