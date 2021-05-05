Warehouse Automation Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario -KION Group, Honeywell International Inc., KUKA and Bastian Solutions

The Global Warehouse Automation Market Report 2021 provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of the global industry. It provides an in-depth study of the Warehouse Automation market by using SWOT analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Warehouse Automation Market: KION Group, Honeywell International Inc., KUKA and Bastian Solutions

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Warehouse Automation Market with Focus on Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market (2017-2021), provides analysis of the global warehouse automation market, with a detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The report also includes a detailed analysis of ASRS market by value, by end markets and by segments.

Under the competitive landscape, different products offered by some of the key players in the warehouse automation market have been described. Further, supply chain management software suppliers have been compared on the basis of certain parameters.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global warehouse automation market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Warehouse Automation market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Executive Summary

Warehouse is a commercial building wherein different types of goods are being stored such as raw materials, packing materials, spare parts and components, finished goods linked to agriculture, manufacturing and production. Under warehouse automation, all the works relating to storage, retrieving and moving inventory is carried out with the help of automated systems. Thereby, cutting short labor requirement and expenses.

The global warehouse automation market can be segmented on the basis of software, hardware and services. On the basis of software, the market can be divided into warehouse management system, warehouse control system and warehouse execution system. On the basis of hardware, the market can be sub segmented into equipment and load. On the basis of services, the market can be further divided into automotive, electronics & electrical, retail and others.

The global warehouse automation market and ASRS market are expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2017-2021). The market is projected to increase on the account of various growth drivers such as increase in e-commerce sales, upsurge in disposable income, increasing urbanization, cost effectiveness of automation, potential of growth and ageing demography.

However, the market also faces some tough challenges such as high initial investment cost and issues of flexibility of automated systems. Mergers & acquisitions, reduced-order selection time and labor hours, technological advances, the evolution of the internet of things, omni channel business model and preference of speedy deliveries on the part of the customers are some of the latest trends in the global warehouse automation market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

