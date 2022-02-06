War will break out, fans will be unleashed (25 tweets)

Finally ! After two long weeks of waiting, Chapter #342 is finally here! The final chapters of My Hero Academia tend towards the final showdown between heroes and villains. In the last chapter, we were surprised to have empathy – and a good dose of fear – for some of the manga’s emblematic villains, who we’ll be happy to see again in the future.

My Hero Academia: Human Villains

Remember that in the final chapters, each side prepares for the final encounter. The heroes come up with their plan, thanks to the participation of the mole reveals yoga and train. Deku and his gang were even entitled to a new battle outfit. More determined than ever, they want to do everything in the first phase of the war to separate Tomura at least 10 km from All for One in order to cover their tracks. It’s also about separating them from their fellow villains like Toga and Dabi.

Two villains who were the focus of Chapter 341. The author made us visit Toga’s destroyed house tagged by haters and we even manage to like her… Until she reveals that she has gained blood from Twice, allowing us to to harness the full power of this monstrous opponent. Still on the villain side, it was Spinner who impressed us with his ability to finally take a role in this story and become the leader of the Liberation League survivors, automatically becoming an idol of the mutants. The latter saw Tomura and Stain as heroes, he decides to follow in their footsteps and, in his own way, become one for those he cherishes.

#342: The calm before the storm

Never before has a My Hero Academia chapter been so aptly named. Because chapter #342 is surely the last one that’s so calm and heartbreaking at the same time. We are witnessing the end of the reprieve offered by the Star and Stripes fight against Tomura. All Might and the principal of Huei High School. The villains spread rumors among the populace to justify anti-hero hatred and just await orders for action. As for the heroes, the appearance of Headmaster and Inspector Tsukaushi puts an end to waiting for their plan. So you have a Part 1 and a Part 2. Of course, this remains hidden from the readers.

The heroes simply take the opportunity to act. They know that Deku is the main target, so logically they send him to the front lines in a fortified base created by Cementos, Power Loader and Ectoplasm. There he will have plenty of time to chat with Ochaco who has always supported him in a very touching little emotional moment. On top of that, we were treated to a chalkboard full of farewells from each hero to their loved ones to prepare for the worst. The last board is reserved for All for One, which triggers the start of hostilities. These emotional moments, as well as the tension that sets in in this last moment of calm, only fueled the anger of the fans, which they expressed greatly on Twitter.

#1

#MHA342 but the preparation for War v2 is too hot for me, the jump really didn’t disappoint me

February 5, 2022

#2

#MHA342

7/10, I really liked the atmosphere of the chap and the final arc can (finally) begin

On the other hand, I seriously consider Gran Torino dead, he’s the only (major) character we have 0 news about.

February 4, 2022

#3

Let the war begin!!! #MHA342

February 4, 2022

#4

I will cry. I wanna be Sunday fucking chapter spoilers got me giga hype! There’s IzuOcha, Bakugo, he’s beautiful and you can see him with his madre, and there’s KIRIBAKUU, I can’t wait #MHA342 #MHAspoiler

SEE LEEEE pic.twitter.com/nDpasdbkTi

February 3, 2022

#5

#MHA342 #MHA

–

–

–

–

–

–

I really fear we’re headed for a more classic talk no jutsu, but I hope to be wrong and let the finality surprise me. Something deeper than “Society rejected you, it’s not cool, please come back” pic.twitter.com/xeNHKn7OFq

February 4, 2022

#6

#MHA342 the mess is coming very soon I LIKE IT pic.twitter.com/o6tZwoPSyp

February 4, 2022

#7

FINALLY#MHA342 pic.twitter.com/IPxfiQY6KS

February 4, 2022

#8th

ROUND 2: Let the celebrations begin ud83eudd73ud83eudd73ud83eudd73 #MHA342 pic.twitter.com/AkaE5aMtqr

February 4, 2022

#9

#MHA342 young king…hope you can’t pic.twitter.com/ORWku1LL6c

February 4, 2022

#10

The war will start soon … we are not ready yet ud83dudd25#MHA342

February 6, 2022

#11

Each side prepares for the upcoming battle and collects useful information for the battle.

We’re entitled to a very touching discussion between Deku and Ochaco.

They discuss the upcoming conflict and its consequences for the world.

The final battle is imminent. #MHA342 pic.twitter.com/COnfUdDqGW

February 4, 2022

#12

Spoil mha #MHA342

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

So Shigaraki will be ready in less than 4 days, that’s it, I’m a hype, and there are infiltrators pic.twitter.com/Vdw7o6BQGC

February 6, 2022

#13

#MHASpoilers #mha342

–

–

–

–

–

So here we go…we really aren’t ready for what’s to come pic.twitter.com/CnPANSgduY

February 6, 2022

#14

#MHASpoilers #MHA342

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

I’m really glad that Shoto gets comfort from others but especially from Bakugo who makes him laugh it’s really nice to see someone taking care of his situation :(( pic.twitter.com/wbq8j6GnUg

February 6, 2022

#fifteen

#MHASpoilers #mha342

.

.

.

They all say goodbye to their family I’m going to cry mdrrrr it looks like a goodbye indeed pic.twitter.com/9GYQ1ZqAu7

February 6, 2022

#16

#MHASpoilers #MHA342

–

–

–

–

–

Final chapter of the transition, the calm before the storm… it’s next week ptn pic.twitter.com/9WKcFKax4G

February 6, 2022

#17

#MHA342

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

THE BANGERS WILL RESULT I CAN’T HATE THANK YOU HORIKOSHI pic.twitter.com/yQnkQZN0Xd

February 6, 2022

#18

#MHASpoilers #MHA342

.

.

.

.

.

I’m too hyped for the sequel and terrified at the same time mdrrrr it’s awful pic.twitter.com/67Gdb7kIDk

February 6, 2022

#19

#MHA342 damn this is going to be awesome pic.twitter.com/nLRhfz1srl

February 6, 2022

#20

#MHASpoilers #MHA342

–

–

–

–

Precious.. pic.twitter.com/Sje1dgkqB3

February 6, 2022

#21

#MHASpoilers #MHA342

–

–

–

–

–

–

It looks very much like goodbyes.. pic.twitter.com/Y7MX2Ltmq6

February 6, 2022

#22

SPOILERS #mha342

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Finally we are there!!! When the transition is over Horikoshi will let us go like old fashioned bangers, it will be masterful with any guy, I like the fact that Izuku is more relaxed when talking to him, plus the ending will be nice! pic.twitter.com/kN9lbngrd9

February 6, 2022

#23

#MHA342

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

A true hero is not there to crush his enemies, but to try and save their hearts and souls… I hope from the bottom of my heart that at least one of them makes it (I love them too much) pic.twitter.com /yVxpjtgLw1

February 6, 2022

#24

She is beautiful… #MHA342 pic.twitter.com/TmjRLFQA41

February 6, 2022

#25

#MHASspoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

What did I just read???? #MHA342 pic.twitter.com/wlJWXWpRKx

February 6, 2022