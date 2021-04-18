Wankel Engines Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights & Future Growth Analysis 2020-2027

“

Wankel EnginesThe Wankel engine is a type of internal combustion engine using an eccentric rotary design to convert pressure into rotating motion. In contrast to the more common reciprocating piston designs, the Wankel engine delivers advantages of simplicity, smoothness, compactness, high revolutions per minute, and a high power-to-weight ratio primarily due to the fact that it produces three power pulses per rotor revolution compared to one per revolution in a two-stroke piston engine and one per two revolutions in a four-stroke piston engine (although at the actual output shaft, there is only one power pulse per revolution, since the output shaft spins three times as fast as the actual rotor does, as can be seen in the animation below, making it roughly equivalent to a 2-stroke engine of the same displacement; this is also why the displacement only measures one face of the rotor, since only one face is working for each output shaft revolution). The engine is commonly referred to as a rotary engine, although this name also applies to other completely different designs, primarily aircraft engines with their cylinders arranged in a circular fashion around the crankshaft. All parts rotate consistently in one direction, as opposed to the common reciprocating piston engine, which has pistons violently changing direction. The four-stage cycle of intake, compression, ignition, and exhaust occur each revolution at each of the three rotor tips moving inside the oval-like epitrochoid-shaped housing, enabling the three power pulses per rotor revolution. The rotor is similar in shape to a Reuleaux triangle with sides that are somewhat flatter.

In the last several years, global market of Wankel Engines developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8%. In 2016, the actual production is about 900 Unit.

The global average price of Wankel Engines is in the fluctuation trend, from 35.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 33 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global aero industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wankel Engines includes Water Cooled and Air Cooled and the proportion of Water Cooled in 2016 is about 70%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Wankel Engines is widely used in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Airplanes, and Other. The most proportion of Wankel Engines is Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

Europe is the largest supplier of Wankel Engines, with a production market share nearly 77% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Wankel Engines, enjoying production market share nearly 16% in 2016.

China has great consumption growth rate, Market competition is very intense. UAV Engines and Austro Engine are the two leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The Wankel Engines Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Wankel Engines was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Wankel Engines Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Wankel Engines market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225616

This survey takes into account the value of Wankel Engines generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

UAV Engines, Austro Engine, LiquidPiston, Rotron Power, AIE, Mistral Engines, Aixro, Orbital Power,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Water Cooled, Air Cooled,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Airplanes,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Wankel Engines, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225616

The Wankel Engines market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Wankel Engines from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Wankel Engines market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wankel Engines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wankel Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water Cooled

1.2.3 Air Cooled

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wankel Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

1.3.3 Airplanes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Wankel Engines Production

2.1 Global Wankel Engines Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Wankel Engines Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Wankel Engines Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wankel Engines Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Wankel Engines Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Wankel Engines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Wankel Engines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Wankel Engines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Wankel Engines Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Wankel Engines Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Wankel Engines Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Wankel Engines Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Wankel Engines Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Wankel Engines Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Wankel Engines Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Wankel Engines Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Wankel Engines Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Wankel Engines Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wankel Engines Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Wankel Engines Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Wankel Engines Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wankel Engines Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Wankel Engines Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Wankel Engines Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Wankel Engines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wankel Engines Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Wankel Engines Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Wankel Engines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Wankel Engines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Wankel Engines Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Wankel Engines Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wankel Engines Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wankel Engines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Wankel Engines Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Wankel Engines Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wankel Engines Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wankel Engines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Wankel Engines Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Wankel Engines Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wankel Engines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Wankel Engines Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Wankel Engines Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Wankel Engines Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Wankel Engines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Wankel Engines Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Wankel Engines Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Wankel Engines Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Wankel Engines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Wankel Engines Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Wankel Engines Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Wankel Engines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wankel Engines Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Wankel Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Wankel Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Wankel Engines Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Wankel Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Wankel Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Wankel Engines Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Wankel Engines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Wankel Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wankel Engines Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Wankel Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Wankel Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Wankel Engines Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Wankel Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Wankel Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Wankel Engines Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wankel Engines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Wankel Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Wankel Engines Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wankel Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wankel Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Wankel Engines Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wankel Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wankel Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Wankel Engines Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wankel Engines Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wankel Engines Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wankel Engines Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Wankel Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Wankel Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Wankel Engines Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Wankel Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Wankel Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Wankel Engines Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Wankel Engines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Wankel Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wankel Engines Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wankel Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wankel Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wankel Engines Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wankel Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wankel Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Wankel Engines Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wankel Engines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wankel Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 UAV Engines

12.1.1 UAV Engines Corporation Information

12.1.2 UAV Engines Overview

12.1.3 UAV Engines Wankel Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 UAV Engines Wankel Engines Product Description

12.1.5 UAV Engines Related Developments

12.2 Austro Engine

12.2.1 Austro Engine Corporation Information

12.2.2 Austro Engine Overview

12.2.3 Austro Engine Wankel Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Austro Engine Wankel Engines Product Description

12.2.5 Austro Engine Related Developments

12.3 LiquidPiston

12.3.1 LiquidPiston Corporation Information

12.3.2 LiquidPiston Overview

12.3.3 LiquidPiston Wankel Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LiquidPiston Wankel Engines Product Description

12.3.5 LiquidPiston Related Developments

12.4 Rotron Power

12.4.1 Rotron Power Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rotron Power Overview

12.4.3 Rotron Power Wankel Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Rotron Power Wankel Engines Product Description

12.4.5 Rotron Power Related Developments

12.5 AIE

12.5.1 AIE Corporation Information

12.5.2 AIE Overview

12.5.3 AIE Wankel Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AIE Wankel Engines Product Description

12.5.5 AIE Related Developments

12.6 Mistral Engines

12.6.1 Mistral Engines Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mistral Engines Overview

12.6.3 Mistral Engines Wankel Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mistral Engines Wankel Engines Product Description

12.6.5 Mistral Engines Related Developments

12.7 Aixro

12.7.1 Aixro Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aixro Overview

12.7.3 Aixro Wankel Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Aixro Wankel Engines Product Description

12.7.5 Aixro Related Developments

12.8 Orbital Power

12.8.1 Orbital Power Corporation Information

12.8.2 Orbital Power Overview

12.8.3 Orbital Power Wankel Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Orbital Power Wankel Engines Product Description

12.8.5 Orbital Power Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Wankel Engines Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Wankel Engines Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Wankel Engines Production Mode & Process

13.4 Wankel Engines Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Wankel Engines Sales Channels

13.4.2 Wankel Engines Distributors

13.5 Wankel Engines Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Wankel Engines Industry Trends

14.2 Wankel Engines Market Drivers

14.3 Wankel Engines Market Challenges

14.4 Wankel Engines Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Wankel Engines Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225616

Therefore, Wankel Engines Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Wankel Engines.”