Wanderer banner release date and rerun leaks

Genshin Affect’s latest drip advertising and marketing has confirmed that Scaramouche will debut within the patch 3.3 banner. For a very long time, many throughout the neighborhood have wished him to be a playable character.

For essentially the most half, Scaramouche has been a villain in the primary storyline of the sport, going by varied aliases comparable to Kunikuzushi, Balladeer, Sixth of the Fatui Harbinger, and extra. Officers have confirmed that the patch 3.3 replace can be launched on December 7, 2022. Alongside the brand new entries, the upcoming patch may also rerun some older characters. Right here is all the things that gamers must find out about Scaramouche’s launch date and different character rerun leaks.

Genshin Affect 3.3: Scaramouche launch date and rerun banner leaks

#Genshin Affect Model Replace Schedule Launch Dates! Model 3.0: Aug 24, 2022

Model 3.1: Sep 28, 2022

Model 3.2: Nov 2, 2022

Thankfully, the Genshin Affect neighborhood already has an formally confirmed date for the patch 3.3 replace. HoYoverse officers had beforehand dropped a model replace schedule, revealing the scheduled launch dates of the patch 3.0 all the way in which as much as the three.3 replace. Based mostly on this schedule, the upcoming patch 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022.

Moreover, latest drip advertising and marketing has confirmed the debut of the Wanderer within the upcoming patch. Scaramouche will lastly be coming to the banners as a playable character. Followers have been eagerly ready for this since his very first look within the Genshin Affect model 1.1 occasion, Unreconciled Stars. Usually, model new 5-star characters are positioned within the Part I banners of the patch. Therefore, gamers can count on the Scaramouche banner to drop on December 7, 2022, together with the brand new patch replace.

Lengthy-time Genshin Affect gamers could discover that Scaramouche has undergone huge modifications to turn out to be a playable character. Earlier leaks claimed that Scaramouche would have Electro imaginative and prescient and can be the primary male Catalyst person. As of now, officers have revealed that Scaramouche could have Anemo imaginative and prescient and would be the second male Catalyst person in-game.

Patch 3.3 beta leaks have revealed the complete equipment and gameplay footage of Scaramouche. The leaked footage has already confirmed that Scaramouche can be bringing one thing new to Genshin Affect. His Elemental Talent permits him to hover within the air and even assault from above. In distinction, his Elemental Burst will doubtless deal huge AoE Anemo harm with potential crowd management elements to it.

Potential character reruns in Genshin Affect 3.3

(hypothesis) alright people, what are we pondering 3.3 first half scara (+faruzan) in accordance with clean. wolflord in f12 + 3.3 occasion screams Itto rerun timeline-wise, raiden nonetheless is sensible, however I am not seeing her in these buffs. ayato, possibly? plus occasion wep is a sword… – a.q. (speculation) alright folks, what are we thinking3.3 first half scara (+faruzan) according to blank. wolflord in f12 + 3.3 event screams Itto reruntimeline-wise, raiden still makes sense, but I’m not seeing her in these buffs. ayato, maybe? plus event wep is a sword… – a.q. https://t.co/sI2D3BcodB

Each new Genshin Affect patch comes with 4 event-wish banners. With Scaramouche confirmed to debut in patch 3.3, that also leaves us with three extra slots. Credible sources have offered some concepts about potential character reruns within the tweet proven above. Here’s a potential checklist of characters that will return to the banners within the upcoming patch 3.3 replace:

Raiden Shogun

Arataki Itto

Kamisato Ayato

Eula Lawrence

Based mostly on the Spiral Abyss 3.3 leaks, reruns for Itto and Ayato make a whole lot of sense. It ought to be famous that this checklist is speculative and is predicated solely on latest leaks, which is why gamers should take it with a grain of salt.

@1stCouchPotato @SpendYourPrimos Really Hoyoverse is doing one other archon sequence, bear in mind how Zhongli acquired a rerun in 3.0, Venti 3.1 and now 3.2 Nahida makes her debut? That explains that Raiden goes to get a rerun in 3.3 @1stCouchPotato @SpendYourPrimos Really Hoyoverse is doing one other archon sequence, bear in mind how Zhongli acquired a rerun in 3.0, Venti 3.1 and now 3.2 Nahida makes her debut? That explains that Raiden goes to get a rerun in 3.3

Right here is yet one more tweet that explains the reasoning behind a possible Raiden Shogun rerun within the patch 3.3 replace. Zhongli had a rerun in model 3.0, Venti was featured once more in 3.1, and Nahida debuted in model 3.2. With all of the Archons coming again to the banners, it locations Raiden Shogun in place for a rerun.



