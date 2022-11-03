Wanderer AKA Scaramouche ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Affect officers have confirmed the debut of Wanderer or Scaramouche within the upcoming patch 3.3 replace. Scaramouche would be the subsequent Fatui Harbinger to debut within the Occasion Want banners.

Whereas there isn’t any details about his banner order, speculations counsel that he’ll debut within the first half of the upcoming 3.3 banner. Scaramouche will wield Anemo imaginative and prescient and is anticipated to be the second male Catalyst person within the gacha recreation. He has made a number of appearances in Genshin Affect earlier than, and gamers have been saving Primogems for him for a very long time. With the current 3.3 beta testing, dependable sources have revealed the supplies to pre-farm for his arrival.

Genshin Affect 3.3: Leaks reveal Wanderer or Scaramouche’s ascension and expertise supplies

With the current drip advertising reveal, it has been confirmed that Scaramouche will debut within the upcoming patch. Genshin Affect officers normally drop new 5-star characters within the first half of a brand new patch. Therefore, gamers have round a month’s time to pre-farm all of the sources for Scaramouche to max out his ascension and expertise supplies when he lastly arrives.

Happily, the entire supplies for Scaramouche could be pre-farmed within the newest patch 3.2 replace.

VAYUDA TURQUOISE

Varied bosses drop this (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

To everybody’s shock, Scaramouche was formally revealed as an Anemo character. Subsequently, Genshin Affect gamers must acquire the Vayuda Turquoise Gems for his ascension. The next checklist will reveal what number of are required to ascend Scaramouche to stage 90:

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 3

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Gems x 6

Gamers can defeat totally different bosses reminiscent of Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Scaramouche weekly boss, and extra to acquire these.

AEONBLIGHT DRAKE

New automaton boss added in patch 3.1 replace (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Aeonblight Drake is an elite boss that was added to Genshin Affect within the patch 3.1 replace. This bird-like automaton drops Perpetual Caliber amongst different boss rewards. Genshin Affect gamers would require 46 Perpetual Caliber from this boss for Scaramouche’s max ascension.

RUKKHASHAVA MUSHROOMS

Scaramouche will want Rukkhashava Mushrooms as his Native Specialty for ascension. These fungi are likely to develop deep within the Sumeru rainforest space, however their distinctive look makes them simple to reap. Gamers can use this interactive map to seek out the spawn places of all of the Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Sumeru.

Remember that these Native Specialties will solely respawn after 48 hours when you harvest them.

PRAXIS TALENT BOOKS

Farm these on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Genshin Affect gamers must to grind the Praxis expertise books for Scaramouche. These could be farmed on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from the Sumeru expertise area (Steeple of Ignorance). Followers might want to acquire the next to max out all three of Scaramouche’s skills:

Instructing of Praxis x 9

Information to Praxis x 63

Philiosophies of Praxis x 114

HANDGUARD FROM KAIRAGI & NOBUSHI

Scaramouche will want a couple of several types of handguards for his ascension and expertise supplies. These frequent drop supplies could be farmed from Kairagis and Nobushi, which might be plentily present in Inazuma. The chart under specifies the entire quantity of handguards that gamers might want to acquire.

Frequent Drops from Nobushis & Kairagis' Wanted for Ascension Wanted for Expertise Ranges Previous Handguard 18 18 Kageuchi Handguard 30 66 Famed Handguard 36 93

DAKA’S BELL (WEEKLY BOSS)

Don’t forget to farm this each week (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Lastly, gamers might want to defeat the weekly boss, Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal. It is a new weekly boss that was launched within the patch 3.2 replace. Scaramouche will want six Daka’s Bell to max out one expertise, which implies that 18 of those are required to max out all three skills.



