“WandaVision” is Marvel’s riskiest production in years

This is the brand’s first series for Disney +. It’s a sitcom format, the first two episodes of which are already available.

We are in a new era for Marvel. After the series that debuted on Netflix (and was later canceled one by one), the universe of comics has re-entered, which is a clear bet by the brand. Now Disney + is home to these characters, and the series are produced by the same teams that make the films.

WandaVision opened phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) last Friday, January 15th. It wasn’t meant to be the big calling card – that role went to a more conventional superhero series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was delayed due to the pandemic and is now scheduled for March.

NiT has already seen the first two episodes of “WandaVision” – there are nine in all, each lasting about half an hour, and a new chapter opens every week.

This is an unusual, risky, creative, and visionary series. It traverses the universe we know from superheroes – who have turned Marvel into a blockbuster factory since 2008 – with the traditional format of American sitcoms, with laughter in response to every joke, black and white images and even references to that clue that an audience is watching live.

The story accompanies Wanda Maximoff – the Scarlet Witch – and her husband Vision. The story allegedly takes place after “Avengers: Endgame”, but Marvel fans know that these two characters no longer survived the “Infinity War”. So we don’t really know what’s wrong with them even after watching the first few episodes.

Both try to lead ordinary suburban life without notice. They try to pretend they are normal people, just another couple in this gossip community where looks like a good neighbor is most important. The goal is integration. To do this, they receive the cook at home for dinner or take part in the local talent competition.

And from this clash between superheroes and the satirical portrait of bourgeois American suburbs from other decades arise the best comic moments of “WandaVision”.

We have a lot more questions than answers about what’s going on with these two. It’s a series that deserves to be watched with the necessary patience – and we assume it won’t take long for the central mystery to develop and explore, given the weirdness of some of the minor characters and the little clues that appear lead us further into the universe. from Marvel.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, despite the slightly exaggerated and superficial performances that are typical of this sitcom format, do exactly what they ask for in the circumstances, and have tremendous chemistry as partners in crime.

Most of all, it makes sense to evaluate this Marvel bet. Given the format, aesthetics and contours of “WandaVision” it is natural that a large part of the public in this universe does not love this series.

With that in mind, it’s a risky bet, but if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s Marvel and Disney. It is great that there is this diversification in the content of the MCU that can appeal to different types of audiences which are more sophisticated formats – even if “WandaVision” is generally quite light. There is, however, something melancholy lurking that we suspect will only get more intense as the story unfolds.

It’s not the most ambitious series from a production tech standpoint, although it has great (and sublime) special effects, and it’s not incredible either – but it does the job and manages to make a difference in a genre that is often consumed by the immeasurable Repetition of action scenes, forces and explosions in a homogeneous register and quickly becomes boring. May there be more projects with this boldness in the Marvel world. What if it’s a series that adds something to those who are typically not a fan of this universe? I do not think so.

