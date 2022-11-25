Walmart shooting injures one and sends Black Friday shoppers into chaos, NC cops say

North Carolina officers are trying to find a person they are saying opened hearth in a Walmart and injured one particular person.

Lumberton police say they responded simply earlier than 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, to experiences of gunshots within the Walmart at 5700 Fayetteville Street.

When officers arrived, as the shop was being evacuated, they started to seek for the shooter and victims, in keeping with a Fb publish from the police division. Police didn’t find the shooter or any victims.

Minutes after their search, although, police have been advised that an individual affected by a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at UNC Well being Southeastern, the division mentioned. The sufferer’s id has not been launched.

Later, surveillance footage from the Walmart revealed that the shooter had fled the shop alongside different buyers, police mentioned. The suspect has been recognized, however police have been nonetheless working to find him.

Police mentioned they weren’t conscious of some other workers or buyers injured within the incident.

The capturing got here three days after a Walmart supervisor killed seven, together with himself, and injured six after opening hearth within the break room at a retailer in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Lumberton is about 130 miles southeast of Charlotte.

