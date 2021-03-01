Wall Covering Market Global Insights and Trends 2021, Forecasts to 2026 | Brewster Home Fashion, Adfors (Saint Gobain)

Wall Covering Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Wall Covering market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Wall Covering industry.

The wall covering market was valued at USD 30.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 40.30 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The increasing disposable income and a rapid growth in urbanization have been significantly driving the transformation of human social roots on a global scale, by predominantly replacing rural culture which has resulted in the increased usage of wall coverings, along with other modern products.

– Residential constructions account for a substantial market share in the wallpaper market and are expected to witness a significant growth rate. The employment opportunities and population growth are fundamental drivers of rising demand for new housing as sustained population growth across the world has led to increased demand for wall dwellings, including apartments.

– Moreover, with the advent of graphic designing, along with new reproduction capabilities, wallpaper is set to become the next big disrupter in the world of design and dcor. Recently, some of the regions of emerging economies of Europe witnessed a considerable rise in the demand for textile wall coverings, owing to which, there has been an increase in the number of imports of textile coverings. According to the Office of National Statistics (UK), the industry revenue of floor and wall covering in the United Kingdom in the year 2024 will rise to USD 5,410 million.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591786/wall-covering-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global Wall Covering Market are Brewster Home Fashion, Adfors (Saint Gobain), Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Asian Paints Ltd, Benjamin Moore & Co., A.S. Création Tapeten AG, J. Josephson Inc., Walker Greenbank PLC, Grandeco Wallfashion Group, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

Market Overview

Wall Panel is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Panels include wooden panels and laminates, which are used for covering walls effectively, while also providing protection from the external environment. The usage of wall panels can reduce the construction costs significantly by providing a consistent appearance to the paneled surface without the requirement of application of paint or some other finishing material. Additionally, the growth of the construction industry, owing to urbanization and simplified utility, along with lower costs of insulated wall panels, is expected to drive the demand.

– Advancements in the market have been in the form of insulated wall panels, which provide superior and uniform insulation, in comparison with more common methods of house construction. These panels can be used in almost any architectural setting, but are most common in residential constructions. The greatest advantage of these panels is that they offer superior and uniform insulation when compared to more common methods of house construction.

– The adoption of panels results in an enhanced aesthetic appeal. The wall covers with fewer joints also offer several practical gains, as they are easier to install than separate single tiles and considerable time can be saved during the renovation process. Besides, after the placement of the wall panels, the end-user also benefits from the ease that these panels offer, as the wall is easier to clean and maintain. The growing investments in the hospitality sector, owing to increasing global tourism, is poised to impact the market studied, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

– March 2020 – Wall-to-wall compositions make the wallpapers in the AS Creation’s new Atelier 47, which is a digital print collection flamboyantly eye-catching with multilayered imagery inspired by urban and natural themes, combined with graphics, geometrics, and striking textures.

– March 2019 – Benjamin Moore, along with The Alpha Workshops, the nonprofit organization providing decorative arts education and employment to adults and youth with disabilities and other vulnerabilities, announced the launch of their bespoke wallpaper capsule collection. After several years of close collaboration, the company’s color specialists have collaborated with The Alpha Workshops wallpaper artisans in the creation of the special edition of 15 hand-painted wallpapers featuring Benjamin Moore’s premium paints, including CENTURY, Aura and Studio Finishes.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Wall Covering market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Wall Covering market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Wall Covering industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591786/wall-covering-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com