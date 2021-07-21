Walking Barcodes Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Walking barcodes is defined as the trend in which the bodies can act as a signature for effectively blending digital and physical selves. The walking barcode is able to implement due to the advance in biometric technology as physical feature is growing and moving forward to become machine readable which can also act like human barcode and thus it will result in design of products and services which are more personalized than ever. With the enhancement, the AI powered experience uses photography and emotion recognition to enable a similar image. 5G deployment, facial expression recognition and other technology is expected to unlock multiple possibilities for the market.

Numerous factor such as growing impact of facial and body recognition technology, latest advancements in machine learning technology and growing popularity of Self-managed identity solutions are some of the key driving factors for the growth of this market. However, privacy and security issues related to their data may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, enhanced security, analytics and big data with growing penetration of 5G technology and rise in the demand of adoption of tracking systems are expected to increase opportunities for the market. The technological advancement in machine learning have created software which can determine the person’s face from imagery to video which is unique and thus it will help you to offer higher degree of accuracy than earlier. The walking barcode will make it possible to track large number of people automatically as they move through public space, which is not possible with human labor. In addition to this, this tracking can also be used in police and security organizations as Facial recognition which will further merge the tracking that happens in the digital and physical realms.Thus the implementation of facial and body recognition technology can be implemented into various sectors and thus driving the growth for the market.

However, the scanning, image and facial recognition includes personal data information and thus, the privacy and security would always remain on consumer’s mind and which needs to be prioritized. The organizations need to be transparent and also ensures the consumers about each scanning process, transaction or consent is completely obtained. In addition to this, the organizations also need to give complete information about the building platforms in which the users would able to see their complete and detailed scanned information.

