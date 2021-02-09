Walk Behind Roller Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2027

The Walk Behind Roller Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation as type, application, and geography. The global walk behind roller market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading walk behind roller market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the walk behind roller market.

The report also includes the profiles of key walk behind roller companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Ammann Group Holding AG, Atlas Copco, Doosan Portable Power, Fayat Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, JCB, Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd., Wacker Neuson SE, XCMG Group

Rapid growth in infrastructure projects such as shopping malls, airports, roads, hospitals, railways, and others is booming the demand for compaction equipment, which fuels the walk behind roller market growth. However, the need for trained professionals for the use of walk behind roller and lack of skilled labor is expected to restrain the walk behind roller market growth. Further, the rising number of demolition sites and new construction sites in emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, Brazil, and others are also fueling the walk behind roller market growth.

Walk behind roller is a type of roller used to compact soil, gravel, and asphalt. Rapid growth in the construction industry across the globe is the key driving factor for the walk behind roller market growth. Moreover, the trend of offering walk behind roller on a rental and lease basis is also propelling the growth of the walk behind roller market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global walk behind roller market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The walk behind roller market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

