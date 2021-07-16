Wakanim version VS Blu-ray version

In the last few days the craziest rumors have been circulating about the Blu-ray adaptation of the first part of the fourth season of SNK. Modified images are widely circulated on social networks, although they are by no means official images: they are made into fans for the most part and therefore will not be present in the Blu-ray version of the episodes. That is why we decided to let you discover the real first images of the Blu-ray version of the first episodes of the fourth season of Attack on Titan, previously shared on social networks. These are real changes made by studio MAPPA, which we know has had very little time to host the final season of SNK. Your “improvement work”, as you will see, was mostly focused on the colors and some details on the characters’ faces. At the end of the article, a survey awaits you to get your opinion on the subject.

Warning: This article contains loot for the entire first part of the fourth season of Attack on Titan. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

So what do you think of the modifications made by Studio MAPPA? As you may have noticed, the images shown are not of excellent quality (as they have been posted and enlarged on social media), but they give us a good idea of ​​what MAPPA has changed to offer an improved version of this fourth season of Blu -Ray. Now all you have to do is get your personal opinion. To do this, you can take part in our survey or via our comment area. In addition, the question of the working conditions of the employees of the MAPPA studio has so far been controversial (especially because of the pressure felt). If the subject interests you, you can consult our previous file on the subject.