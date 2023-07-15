Wagner Fighters Are Training Forces in Belarus, Defense Ministry Says

Simply final week, the autocratic chief of Belarus, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, instructed journalists in Minsk that no members of Wagner had come to his nation, at the least not but. The remarks solid doubt over a deal he stated he had brokered to finish the 36-hour mutiny led by the Wagner boss, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, beneath which Mr. Prigozhin and his fighters have been invited to Belarus and can be spared prosecution in Russia.

The next day, the Protection Ministry of Belarus escorted international journalists to a disused base close to Asipovichy, the place tons of of quickly constructed tents gave the impression to be a potential new house for Wagner fighters. However senior navy officers instructed the journalists that no Wagner fighters had come there, including to the thriller in regards to the group’s destiny after the rise up.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for the Belarusian Ministry of Protection confirmed that at the least a part of the video was filmed on the identical coaching floor New York Occasions journalists visited final week.

Throughout that go to, Belarusian Maj. Gen. Leonid V. Kasinsky stated that the numerous new tents had been erected as a part of a coaching train, however that the bottom “might be really helpful as one of many locations” the place Wagner troopers might be housed.

Wagner’s future has been doubtful for the reason that mutiny almost three weeks in the past, which adopted the implementation of a brand new legislation in Russia that required Wagner troopers to signal contracts with Russia’s Protection Ministry. Among the drive’s heavy weaponry has been transferred to the ministry’s management, however the way forward for the drive itself has remained in query.