Wagner Convoy Arrives at Camp in Belarus

A big convoy of automobiles carrying Wagner mercenary troops arrived at a army subject camp in Belarus on Monday morning, in what’s the personal firm’s greatest — and most public — displaying since its failed rise up in Russia final month.

Movies shared on social media and analyzed by The New York Occasions confirmed a protracted column of buses, cargo vehicles and vehicles flying Russian and Wagner flags because it traveled from Russia alongside a freeway towards Asipovichy, which is about 55 miles southeast of the Belarus capital, Minsk. Satellite tv for pc pictures confirmed that the convoy had arrived on the camp, quickly assembled over the past week of June, by midday on Monday.

This weekend, The Occasions revealed an uptick of exercise on the camp that appeared to foreshadow the arrival of extra troops. The camp was arrange after a short-lived revolt by the Wagner group in June in opposition to Russia’s army management. What was lacking, till Monday, was the arrival of a bigger group of individuals and automobiles.