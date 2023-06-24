Wagner Chief Seizes a Military Compound After Criticizing Russia Generals

Russian generals on Friday accused a Russian mercenary tycoon of attempting to mount a coup in opposition to President Vladimir V. Putin. It signaled a rare open confrontation between the Wagner chief and the army, who’ve feuded for months over Russia’s battle techniques in Ukraine.

There have been experiences in a single day of army actions in an space of southern Russia close to the border with Ukraine. And on Saturday morning, the tycoon, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, claimed to have management of elements of the army command headquarters in southern Russia.

It was unclear how a lot the Wagner forces managed or how a lot of a menace they posed to the Kremlin. However the confrontation already amounted to the largest problem to Mr. Putin’s authority since Russia invaded Ukraine 16 months in the past.

In an deal with to the nation, Mr. Putin referred to as the Wagner forces’ actions “a stab behind our nation and our individuals” and vowed “decisive actions.”