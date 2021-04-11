Wagenknecht nominated as top candidate of NRW Links | Free press

Essen (dpa) – Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht has again been nominated as top candidate of the NRW who left for the Bundestag, despite strong internal party criticism of her new book.

In a voter for first place at the Essen assembly meeting, she received 127 votes, the conference leadership announced on Saturday. That equates to 61 percent. After the votes in the places, the entire list must be chosen by the delegates.

Wagenknecht surprisingly had two opposing candidates when applying for first place in North Rhine-Westphalia. In the run-up, only the Cologne administrator Angela Bankert was known as a competitor, who received 58 votes. Climate activist Hannah Harhues from Münster received 12 votes. For some passages in the book she sharply criticized Wagenknecht. Eleven delegates abstained.

Wagenknecht again rejected the violent criticism. “My book does not deal with links,” she emphasized. It is a proposal for a stronger left. The only opposition group currently not benefiting from the federal government’s misery is the left. You don’t have to share your suggestions. What is not possible, however, is to paint a distorted picture of their views with quotations that have been taken out of context and sometimes falsified.

You shouldn’t treat each other like that, she emphasized. “Well, I really don’t have thin skin, but that sometimes left me speechless. So when I have to read there that I represent right-wing or maybe even racist views, I wonder if some of them even know what they are writing. “As the daughter of an Iranian, you don’t have to explain to her what discrimination feels like.“ To insinuate that I’m a racist, that’s just sick. ”That she received personal protection at events was not least due to the fact that there were threats from the right.

According to “Spiegel”, several left-wing politicians had asked Wagenknecht shortly before the meeting in Essen to renounce their candidacy for the Bundestag. According to the report, several members of the party leadership, including left-wing Bundestag member Niema Movassat, see the book The Self-Righteous, which will be officially released on Wednesday, as a sort of blanket arrangement. with the party.

Amira Muhamed Ali, leader of the Bundestag, initially appealed to the participants not to lose sight of what the online meeting was about. “We are facing a very acute federal election campaign.” It is important to convince voters with arguments and concepts. “But if we put internal conflicts first, it will be difficult for us,” she said.

“Let’s not forget how much we all have in common. Let’s not forget where the political opponent is, »warned Muhamed Ali. “We are all clearly against fascism and any form of racism,” she stressed. “And to be honest, I find it almost unbearable when we discuss this with each other or even doubt it.” Yes, you have to talk and discuss. She also admitted that some need had arisen in recent days.

A request to hold an hour-long debate on the situation in the regional association, thereby expanding the agenda, was initially rejected by a majority of delegates. The three applicants for first place were required to answer a limited number of no more than three questions from the delegates. If there were more questions, this was drawn by lot. That was the case with Wagenknecht.

Movassat published excerpts from Wagenknecht’s book on Twitter on Wednesday. He accused Wagenknecht, among other things, of racism, citing the following sentence: «Identity politics boils down to focusing on ever smaller and increasingly bizarre minorities, who find their identity in a peculiarity that distinguishes them from majority society and from which they derive the right to to be a victim. “

Former left-wing chairman Bernd Riexinger also criticized Wagenknecht’s book. “If you are a candidate for a party, it should go without saying that you represent and strengthen the basic positions of this party,” Riexinger told the editorial network Germany (RND / Saturday). That’s not in the book.