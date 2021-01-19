Wagenknecht: increasingly becoming an academic party | Free press

Former group chairman Sahra Wagenknecht is going fast with her party Die Linke. She especially has a lot to complain about when it comes to the setting of subjects and the language.

Berlin (AP) – Former left-wing party leader Sahra Wagenknecht is sharply critical of the course of her party. “We have increasingly become an academic party, like many other leftist parties in Europe,” she told the news portal “watson”.

“Our party leadership has a theme and language that is primarily aimed at students and academically educated people in the big cities. Left parties are actually there to stand up for the underprivileged: for the people who work in hard and usually less inspiring jobs, who have to fight for their little wealth, if they have it at all. “

Wagenknecht said about her political future: “I am a member of the parliamentary group of the Bundestag and if the NRW regional association so wishes, I will appear again on the NRW regional list. I don’t alienate the whole party, I criticize things that I think are going wrong – and that we lose voters with. “

After long internal arguments in 2019, Wagenknecht again declined to run for the position of group chairman due to migration policy and health reasons.

The climate movement Fridays for Future called on Wagenknecht to turn to more socially disadvantaged people. “Fridays for Future took place in secondary schools and universities, but hardly in secondary schools and vocational schools. Most of the young people came from the upper middle class. Climate protection must not remain an elite issue.

