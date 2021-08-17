Wafer Level Packaging (WLP) Market by 2026 – Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global wafer-level packaging market experienced strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Packaging Technology (3D TSV WLP,
2.5D TSV WLP, WLCSP, Nano WLP & Others), End User and Region.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Industry Definition and Application:
The wafer-level packaging (WLP) refers to a type of packaging solution used for devices, such as microphones, accelerometers, pressure sensors, transistors etc., to add a protective layer of electronic connections and integrated circuits (ICs). Fan-out (FO), fan-in (FI), flip-chip, 3D FOWLP, etc., are some commonly used WLP integration types. These packaging solutions provide numerous benefits, such as a reduction in the size of the wafer chips, improvements in chip functionalities, and streamlining of the manufacturing processes. The ultrathin wafers also offer improved heat dissipation and performance, form factor reduction, and minimal power consumption.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wafer-level-packaging-market/requestsample
Significant growth in the electronics sector worldwide is primarily driving the market for wafer level packaging growth. Furthermore, the escalating requirement for compact consumer electronics is also propelling the demand for cost-effective and efficient packaging solutions for enhanced mechanical protection and structural support of the devices.
Besides this, several technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), are also providing a thrust to the global market. Numerous other factors, including increasing circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, along with extensive R&D activities to launch advanced product variants, are expected to further drive the market growth in the coming years.
Global Wafer Level Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), CHINA WAFER LEVEL CSP CO LTD (603005.SS), Chipbond Technology Corporation, Deca Technologies Inc. (Infineon Technologies AG), Fujitsu Limited (FJTSY), IQE PLC, JCET Group Co. Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.), Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wafer-level-packaging-market
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Packaging Technology, End User and Region.
By Packaging Technology:
3D TSV WLP,
2.5D TSV WLP,
WLCSP,
Nano WLP,
Others
By End Use Industry:
Aerospace and Defense
Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Automotive
Others
