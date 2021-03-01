 Wafer Cleaning Equipment  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Applied Materials, Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited

The report titled “Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The wafer cleaning equipment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market: – Applied Materials, Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd, Modutek Corporation, Entegris, Inc, PVA Tepla AG

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2019 – Tokyo Electron (TEL) announced the upcoming launch of the Cellesta Pro SPM single wafer cleaning system in May 2019. Cellesta Pro SPM is a unique wafer SPM processing system for wet metal etching with controlled selectivity for TiN and W films, as well as post-CMP and post-ash clean processes. The system uses a mixture of sulfuric acid, and hydrogen peroxide (sulfuric peroxide mixture: SPM) for cleaning and wet etch processes.

– December 2018 – Disco Corporation developed DFD6363, a fully-automatic blade dicing saw capable of processing 300 mm Si wafers. DFD6363 is the improved version of DFD6362, which is widely adopted for use in semiconductor manufacturing with 300 mm Si wafers.

Market Overview:

– MEMS, PCBs, memory devices, ICs, and semiconductors wafer are the essential components to build an electronic device. These separate components are relatively small and very reliable, which is the reason for the performance of any electronic device. The wafer cleaning plays a vital role in the execution of an electronic device which is expected to have an augmented growth over the forecast period.

– Moreover, the RFIDs are being integrated into several consumer electronics and identity solutions, such as identification tags and smart cards. End-users are increasingly demanding ultra-smooth surfaces and ultra clean wafers to incorporate them seamlessly into these devices.

Key Market Trends

Application in Smartphones & Tablets to Drive the Market Growth

– The increase in usage of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets have stimulated the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market. Emerging new technologies and increased consumer demand for more advanced smartphones and tablets have boosted the growth pace of the industry to a great extent.

– The demand for smartphones has increased, and the sales of PCs have declined because most of the tasks such as emailing, social media, gaming, chatting, can now be done via smartphones. Therefore, according to StatCounter the global market share for desktop as of May 2019 was 3.92%, while market share for smartphone and tablet was 49.71% & 46.37% respectively.

– The tremendous growth in the tablets and smartphones market has boosted the demand for the semiconductor wafers, thus raising the need for wafer cleaning equipment.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region

– Asia-Pacific region currently occupies a significant share in the market owing to the fact that this region is home to most of the major semiconductor manufacturers. Furthermore, it is also the fastest growing region in the industry due to the increase in the adoption of consumer electric devices. The market in the region witnessed high demand from Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), owing to increasing consolidation in the wafer cleaning equipment market.

– However, economically developing countries in the APAC region, such as Australia, India, China, and Japan are adopting new technologies- (Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality) enabled smartphones and tablets, which is anticipated to raise the global market demand for Wafer Cleaning Equipment.

– It is estimated that most of these foundries are concentrated in China and Japan. With initiatives for Tokyo Olympics 2020 already in motion, semiconductor manufacturing region is expected to open up better opportunities for the thinning and dicing and hence wafer cleaning equipment shortly.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

