Wafer Biscuits Market Growth by Global Key Players: Mars Inc, Nestl S.A., Mondel_z International, Inc, THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Lotte Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Wafer Biscuits including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Wafer Biscuits investments from 2020 till 2025.

The wafer biscuits market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.12%, during the forecast period.

– The increasing urbanization, which can be attributed to the change in demographics and high disposable income, is fuelling the growth of the wager biscuits market. The high profit margins and proliferation of supermarkets have led to a growing interest in premium products, thus providing growth opportunities in the future.

– As the consumers crave for convenient breakfast options, the breakfast biscuit segment continues to record robust growth. One aspect that attracts customers is the availability of convenient and healthy on-the-go snack, and breakfast biscuits fit into this bracket.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Mars Inc, Nestl S.A., Mondel_z International, Inc, THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Lotte Corporation, Antonelli Bros Ltd, The Kellogg Company, Elledi S.p.A

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Sweet Biscuits

The growing preference for convenient snacking, coupled with easier consumer accessibility through the advancing retail sector, is one of the few factors augmenting the growth of wafer biscuits market, globally. Moreover, the booming demand for healthy snacking has led many manufacturers to introduce health-efficient biscuits with fortified active ingredients, mainly protein, fibre, and vitamins. For instance, United Biscuits offers a range of fortified biscuits through its brand, McVities. In 2017, the brand launched McVities Digestive Thins, with the innovation of digestive biscuits covered with milk chocolate. Sandwich biscuits are growing at the fastest pace, owing to the diversified flavor ranges and growing preferences among kids and the younger generation. In April 2018, Kraft Heinz introduced a new biscuit brand, KRAFT JIF JAF, targeting young Chinese adults. The new line of biscuits covered a range of sandwich biscuits, wafers, and butter cookies in unique flavor combinations, such as cheese, matcha tea and chili.

Europe Holds the Major Share in Wafer Biscuit Market

The European region dominates the global wafer biscuit market, with the largest share. This is due to the high standard of living and the presence of many vendors in the region. North America is the second largest market for wafers biscuits, with the United States leading in the region. However, the growth in consumption of wafers biscuits has been on the decreased in this region, due to growing health concerns among consumers. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to a shift in consumer preference and the rising disposable incomes. Rise in urbanization in the region, specifically in China and India, has triggered a rise in the market demand for wafer biscuits, among other bakery and confectionary products.

