VXI Testing Equipment Market Growth and Technology Advancements 2021 to 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global VXI Testing Equipment Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global VXI Testing Equipment investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The VXI testing equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 23.65% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The Global VXI Testing Equipment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like National Instruments, Kinetic Systems, Interface Technology Inc., Giga-tronics Inc., C&H Technologies Inc., Agilent Technologies, Aeroflex Inc.Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– April 2019 – National Instruments, the provider of platform-based systems that help engineers and scientists solve the worlds greatest engineering challenges; Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions; and CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, announced that they have collaborated to demonstrate a 28 GHz 5G New Radio (NR) network at the Brooklyn 5G Summit 2019. This first public demonstration of the three companies collaboration shows a 28 GHz base station or gNodeB built from a CommScope remote radio unit (RRU) running software developed by Radisys that communicates with a NI Test UE.

– November 2018 – Agilent Technologies Inc. completed the acquisition of ACEA Biosciences Inc., a developer of cutting-edge cell analysis tools, for USD 250 million in cash. This acquisition brings together two pioneers in cellular function and metabolism measurements focused on real-time, live cell analyses.

Scope of the Report:

– VXI chassis are based on chassis with 13 slots. Increasing the semiconductor chip volume can be the driving factor for the growth of VXI testing market. One of the primary goals of organizations is to have more products in their stock, delivering the custom products in optimum time, and to speed up the development processes for their new products.

– VXI testing equipment aids in the process of allocating more time for development, removing the hassle of checking for defects in products for a prolonged period.

– Ranging from test and measurement to data acquisition and analysis in both research and industrial automation VXI is used in many different applications.

– The increasing semiconductor chip volume is driving the demand for VXI test equipment. Moreover, a rise in the number of consumer electronics is also driving demand for semiconductors, which is leading to the rise in VXI test equipment to test various devices.

Key Market Trends:

Growth of Consumer Electronics to Drive VXI Testing Equipment Market

– Consumer Electronics accounted for 3% of the global GDP and the forecast for the next six years puts it ahead of the global GDP growth rate. This sale of consumer electronics included 1.2 billion smartphones and 250 million tablets, which represents a major share of the global consumer electronics market.

– With the advent of the internet, some of these devices with applications, such as health monitoring, temperature control, security, and transportation systems will be wirelessly connected. It is also estimated that over 50 billion of these devices are expected to be wirelessly connected by 2020, and this is going to drive the market further.

– However, the CE industry is expected to be highly influenced by the emerging technologies, such as smart watches, smart thermostats, automotive electronics, UHD TVs, smart eyewear, fitness & activity trackers, and other high-end wearable devices, during the forecast period.

