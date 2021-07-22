Vulnerability: Pharmacies stop issuing vaccination certificates | free press

Berlin / Düsseldorf (dpa) – Pharmacies throughout Germany have been banned from issuing corona vaccination certificates since Wednesday. The German Pharmacists’ Association (DAV) announced on Thursday that the issuance of certificates has been stopped in consultation with the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Handelsblatt had therefore succeeded in generating guest access for a non-existent pharmacy owner using professionally forged documents on the DAV server, which subsequently issued two vaccination certificates. Therefore, the registered sites are currently being checked. But so far there is no evidence of any other unauthorized access.

On request, Handelsblatt said it was correct that the newspaper had discovered a serious security hole in the production of digital vaccination booklets. “However, Handelsblatt itself has not been given access to the system; two IT security specialists have uncovered the vulnerability, demonstrating significant weaknesses in the portal,” said a publisher spokeswoman.

According to the DAV, it has not yet been determined when the pharmacies will be able to issue vaccination certificates again. It can be assumed that the more than 25 million vaccination certificates issued to date all come from legally registered pharmacies.

In order to show the digital vaccination certificate on the mobile phone, recovered persons must submit three documents to the pharmacy: a proof of identity with a photo, proof of a positive PCR test and proof of the single vaccination, for example in the yellow vaccination booklet.