VRT Technology Market Growing Massively By 2020-2027

Variable Rate Technology or VRT allocates any technology which facilitates producers to vary the rate of yield inputs. It is utilized to accelerate Variable Rate Application (VRA) of resources in precision agriculture. VRA is able to match the variations related with the crop yield potential which correct it’s input subsequent to extra proficient system by reducing the prospective environmental effects. These factors are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-Aarkay Food Product, AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere and Company, Kubota Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Raven Industries Inc, SST Software, Yara International Asa

VRT technology allows fertilizer, lime, chemicals, irrigation water, gypsum, and other farm inputs to apply at various rates across a field, without physically changing rate settings on apparatus or having to make several passes over an area. It is also used to deal with the spatial inconsistency between paddocks and management zones or classes. Factors such as, improved efficiency & productivity along with favorable government initiatives are the major factors which are drive the global market for VRT technology. Whereas, huge capital requirements and lack of technology awareness are likely to hinder the market over the coming years.

The global VRT Technology market is segmented on the basis application, application method, and farm size. On the basis of application, market is segmented as Soil Sensing VRT, Fertilizer VRT , Seeding VRT , Crop Protection Chemical VRT , Yield Monitor VRT , Irrigation VRT , Other VRT Types. On the basis of application method, market is segmented as Sensor Based VRT, Map Based VRT. On the basis of farm size, market is segmented as Large Farms, Small Farms, Mid-Size Farms.

