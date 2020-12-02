VRF Systems Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Top Impacting Factors, Growth Opportunities, and In-Depth Analysis | Forecast – 2027
VRF Systems Market Outlook – 2027
A variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system comprises a multi-split refrigerant solution that contains multiple indoor evaporators connected to a single condensing unit. These systems serve a larger capacity and accordingly control the refrigerant flow, thereby enhancing energy efficiency. These systems are mainly applicable in the commercial sector with further applications such as buildings, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants. Implementation of these systems improves the efficiency and increases the power savings of HVAC systems.
The Global VRF Systems Market is driven by increase in demand for energy-efficient resources, along with awareness for environmental impact, and surge in construction activities. However, high cost of investment and lack of awareness about the benefits of VRF systems hinder the market growth.
The key players operating in the market are LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electrical, Daikin Industries Ltd., Midea Group, Fujitsu General Corporations, Johnson Controls, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Lennox International Inc., United Technologies Corporation, and Ingersoll Rand PLC.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global VRF systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.
VRF Systems Market Key Segmentation:
By Type:
- Heat Pump Systems
- Heat Recovery Systems
By Component:
- Outdoor Units
- Indoor Units
- Installation Services
By Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Rail & Air Transportation
