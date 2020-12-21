VRF Systems Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Development History & Forecast

With expanding construction industry, government initiatives toward easing FDI norms in real estate, and growing demand for energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, the VRF systems market is growing. VRF is a type of air-conditioning system that consists of two major components: an outdoor unit and an indoor unit.

Unlike conventional systems that cut off heating or cooling with the change in room temperature, VRF HVAC systems continuously maintain the supply of warm or cool air without causing fluctuations in room temperature. Due to installation flexibility and cost benefits, the demand for VRF systems in high-rise buildings has been increasing.

With multiple tenants within a high-rise building, inefficiently designed HVAC systems might result in high costs, poor air quality, and inconsistent airflow. On a global ground, China led the domain by generating more than 25.0% of the worldwide revenue, owing to its varied climate, slew of construction projects, and improving living standards.

