VR in Healthcare Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric

VR in Healthcare Market by Product (VR Semiconductor Components, VR Devices, VR Sensors, and Others), Technology (Head-Mounted Technology, Gesture-Tracking Technology, and Projector & Display Walls Technology), and End User (Hospitals &Clinics, Research Laboratories, and Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global VR in healthcare market was valued at $240.91 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2,383.68 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.18% from 2019 to 2026. Virtual reality is one of the current trends in the fields of healthcare and medicine. It reality is the creation of computer generated simulated virtual environment to provide real-life sensory experience to the person. It creates a highly immersive, visual and three-dimensional environment, in which an individual is able to manipulate virtual objects and perform a series of tasks. The environment is either of real or simulated world, in which an individual is able to feel and interact with the objects and characters. Virtual treatment has certain advantages over conventional methods of treatment such as virtual treatment often eliminates the use of drugs and complex invasive surgical procedures for treatment; thus, saving the cost and time.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global virtual reality in healthcare market include rise in incidences of neurological disorders, increase in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of VR technologies. Moreover, recent advancement in the field of information technology such as advanced computer, laptop, internet connectivity, and mobile applications further fuel the market growth. However, high cost of treatment, data privacy concerns of the users, and inaccessibility to virtual reality technology in developing economies are expected to hinder the market growth.

The global virtual reality in the healthcare market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, end user, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into head-mounted, gesture-tracking, and projector & display walls. The market, on the basis of product segmented into VR semiconductor components, VR devices, VR sensors, and others. Based on end user, the VR in healthcare market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and other end users. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the strategies adopted by top industry players include new product launches. For instance, recently in 2019, AT&T and VITAS Healthcare launched a study combining 5G with virtual reality to help reduce anxiety and chronic pain for hospice patients. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global VR in healthcare market, which include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), SyncThink Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., AppliedVR, Inc., EchoPixel, DAQRI, and Orca Health, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

 This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

 An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

 A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global AR in healthcare market is provided.

 An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– VR Semiconductor Components

– VR Devices

– VR Sensors

– Others

By Technology

– Head-Mounted

– Gesture-Tracking

– Projector & Display Walls

By End User

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Research Laboratories

– Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Microsoft Corporation

– Alphabet Inc. (Google)

– General Electric

– Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

– SyncThink Inc.

– Firsthand Technology Inc.

– AppliedVR, Inc.

– EchoPixel

– DAQRI

– Orca Health, Inc.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.

Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Supply chain challenges.

Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints, and

Market Competition

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?

What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

Key Points Covered in VR in Healthcare Market Report:

